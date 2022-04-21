MTN DEW Flamin' Hot Makes Its Return In Hell… Michigan, That Is

PepsiCo is throwing the ultimate bash to celebrate the return of MTN DEW Flamin' Hot, as they'll be throwing a party in Hell… Michigan. The company will have DJ Pauly D and Action Bronson throwing a special bash in Hell, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, next Saturday, April 30th. (Specifically at coordinates – 42.4338° N, 83.9845° W). The show will be completely free to attend for those who wish to make the trek and will be doing a number of events until the bars close at Midnight. That includes a bar called Sparky's Saloon with drinks made from the soda, a VIP menu at a grill made by Bronson, and a country club with 18 holes of putt-putt golf. We have more details below if you wish to make the trip.

To celebrate earning the title, MTN DEW Flamin' Hot is journeying into the depths of Hell, Michigan for a one-night only event, affectionately called To Hell with MTN DEW Flamin' Hot, on April 30. DEW fans from across the country are invited to join in on the fun. Not only that, but Jersey icon and loyal GTL proponent, DJ Pauly D, is joining MTN DEW in Hell to bring the fire beats. This internet-breaking flavor deserves an equally epic menu, chock full of MTN DEW Flamin' Hot goodness thanks to the culinary stylings of Chef and Rapper Action Bronson. From the exquisite pairing of MTN DEW Flamin' Hot and Flamin' Hot snacks in [INSERT DISH] to the spicy and sweet medley in [INSERT DISH] – Action is bringing the spicy goodness to the table.

"When MTN DEW asked me to go to Hell, I thought they were messing with me. But then I realized they wanted my help to make Hell even hotter with my fire beats. There is no one better to bring the heat. Yeaaahhh buddy!" says DJ Pauly D.

"I had a blast coming up with these recipes for MTN DEW Flamin' Hot and I mean who else can say they whipped up the finest grub in Hell?" says Chef and Rapper, Action Bronson.