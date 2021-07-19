The End Of Melancholy Releases Video For "Immigrant Song" Cover

Russia-based goth-metal band, The End Of Melancholy, has released the music video for their cover of famed rock band Led Zeppelin's iconic "Immigrant Song." This cover is a track on their latest album, Nature Unleashed, now available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

According to a press release put out by The End Of Melancholy (via Adrenaline PR):

The End Of Melancholy was founded in 2014 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and was quickly recruited to perform with such bands as Motionless in White, Theatres des Vampires and Hanzel und Gretyl. Their 2019 album Paradox Intention was supported with two European tours, making stops in Poland, Lithuania, France, Czech Republic, Hungary, Belgium, Switzerland and Estonia. Later that year, The End Of Melancholy was chosen by Motionless in White to support the American band at their first Russian show. The following year, the band signed on with Massive Music, one of the largest European booking agencies.

The band seems to interpret a certain kinship with "Immigrant Song." Being from Russia, a different "land of ice and snow," the band says they "know what we're singing about."

In addition to being publicly available on Spotify and Bandcamp, The End Of Melancholy's latest album, Nature Unleashed, is also available for purchase as a limited-edition CD complete with a jewel box, a slipcase, and a 16-page booklet. You can find that on their Bandcamp page by clicking here.

You can watch the music video for The End Of Melancholy's cover of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" on YouTube by clicking here or by clicking the video at the end of this article. Do you like what you hear from this band? Does the dark, gothic sound appeal to you? Let us know what you think of them in the comments below!

