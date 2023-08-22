Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cheerios, general mills, Pumpkin Spice

The Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Have Made Their Return

Pumpkin Spice fans looking for a fix of the flavor in the morning don't need to get coffee, as Pumpkin Spice Cheerios is available again.

General Mills is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice for a variety of items, but the big one to make a massive return is the Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. Believe it or not, this one was a super popular addition last Fall that got a ton of people talking, as you didn't have to go wait in line at a coffee shop to get your morning fix of the seasonal flavor. You could now just walk over to the cupboard, pull out a box of cereal, add milk, and you had a Pumpkin Spice start to your day. The cereal is making a return, but as always, it's going to be for a limited time as they don't want to make it a year-round thing. Because then it loses its charm. You should be seeing boxes pop up on store shelves this week with the suggested price of $3 for a normal-sized box and $4.50 for a family-sized. We got more info below, including about a sweepstakes happening with this particular cereal.

"Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are back just in time for pumpkin season! This delicious, gluten-free offering features real pumpkin puree, and a blend of cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are made for cereal lovers to enjoy in a variety of ways: with milk at the breakfast table, hand-held for a tasty after-school snack, or as an ingredient in trail mix or another favorite recipe Pumpkin Spice Cheerios will be available starting in August at select retailers across the US for a limited time only."

"But wait, there's more fall fun! Through November, shoppers can download the Box Tops app and scan the receipt for purchases of some of their favorite General Mills products, including Cheerios, Nature Valley, and Annie's Mac & Cheese, to be entered to win $1,000 for themselves and $1,000 for the Box Tops-enrolled school of their choice."

