Liquid Death Reveals Three New Iced Tea Flavors Liquid Death is getting into the iced tea side of things as they have three new flavors for you to try out.

Liquid Death recently revealed three new flavors coming to their line of canned water drinks, as they will be introducing Iced Tea to the mix. It only makes sense for them to do so as their current line of waters has regular and sparkling, with three special flavors of sparkling water for people to try out. All while offering it up in a recyclable can instead of plastic bottles, which have become a plague on the environment as of late. The three flavors they are introducing are Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer, and Rest In Peach, all of which have their own unique blend of ingredients depending on what you're tastebuds like or what you're in the mood for. We got more info on all three flavors for you below, along with the promo ad showing them off, as they're available via Amazon.

"Liquid Death is expanding its product offering beyond water with the introduction of the brand's new line of iced tea. Sweetened with agave nectar, Liquid Death's iced tea is low calorie, low sugar, and contains B Vitamins and a microdose of caffeine. Flavors include Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer, and Rest In Peach."

Flavors: Iced tea sweetened with agave in three flavors: Grim Leafer – Traditional black Earl Grey style tea flavored with bergamot orange. (Ingredients: Water, Agave Nectar, Black Tea, Citric Acid, Flavor (Bergamot), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12.) Armless Palmer – Combination of black tea and lemonade. (Ingredients: Water, Agave Nectar, Black Tea, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Flavor (Lemon), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12) Rest In Peach – Black tea flavored with peach, pear, and apricot. (Ingredients: Water, Agave Nectar, Black Tea, Citric Acid, Flavors (Peach, Pear, Apricot), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12)

Iced tea sweetened with agave in three flavors: Nutrition Facts: 30 calories, 6g sugar from Agave Nectar, 30mg of caffeine, black tea, water, Vitamins B6 and B12, flavors, citric acid.