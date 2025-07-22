Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blue Milk, fantastic four, milk, the fantastic four: first steps, TruMoo

TruMoo Releases New Special Fantastic Four Glasses & Milk

TruMoo has a fantastic collaboration happening with Marvel, as they are selling a set fo Fantastic Four glasses, as well as blue milk

Article Summary TruMoo teams up with Marvel to launch Fantastic Four color-changing collector’s glasses this summer.

Each week a new glass featuring a Fantastic Four hero is released; collect all four by September 2025.

Limited-edition TruMoo "Fantastic Berry" blue milk available at major retailers through September 2025.

Exclusive packaging from TruMoo and regional brands also celebrates Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four film.

TruMoo has partnered with Marvel for a new collaboration, as they are releasing four special collector's glasses and milk for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Over the course of four weeks, the company will release one glass a week featuring one of the team members, each one designed to show off the design on the side as you fill it with a cold beverage. Preferably milk, in this case. The company has also released a special limited-time offering of blue-colored Fantastic Berry milk, which you can find in specific grocers until the end of September. (Kinda surprised we don't see this more often for Star Wars, but hey, we'll take it!) We have more details below as you can get the glasses through MarvelMilk.com.

TruMoo x Fantastic Four

TruMoo is stretching the excitement with a series of "Power Up Your Pour" drinking glasses that harness fantastic color-changing technology to make characters appear every time a cold glass of milk is poured. Each glass features a different Super Hero, with the first glass available July 18, and three more designs landing weekly. Each week, fans can claim a special edition drinking glass by uploading proof of their qualifying milk purchase to MarvelMilk.com to receive the featured glass while supplies last. Here's the launch timeline:

POWER UP YOUR POUR COLLECTION COUNTDOWN:

7/18 at Noon ET: HUMAN TORCH – Watch Johnny Storm flame on right before your eyes!

Watch Johnny Storm flame on right before your eyes! 7/25 at Noon ET: INVISIBLE WOMAN – Witness Sue Storm appear from thin air!

Witness Sue Storm appear from thin air! 8/1 at Noon ET: THE THING – See the clobberin' power of Ben Grimm's rocky exterior!

See the clobberin' power of Ben Grimm's rocky exterior! 8/8 at Noon ET: MISTER FANTASTIC – Be amazed as Reed Richards stretches your imagination!

"When we say 'Power Up Your Pour,' we mean it. These glasses literally come to life with every pour, creating the kind of wow-factor that turns ordinary milk moments into extraordinary memories," said Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). "Seeing your favorite Super Hero appear on the glass captures the same wonder and excitement Marvel brings to fans. Meanwhile, the milk in the glass delivers the essential calcium, protein, and vitamins growing superheroes need to build their own cosmic powers every day."

DFA regional brands like Alta Dena, Tuscan Dairy, and Garelick Farms, among others, are also introducing superpowered packaging inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving consumers the option to celebrate the film's theatrical release with traditional white milk. The TruMoo "Fantastic Berry" Lowfat milk, inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes in half-gallons, and special edition packaged regional brand white milk is available in full-gallons. Both can be found in the dairy section at local grocers, Target, and Walmart while supplies last through September 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!