Voodoo Ranger Has Launched New Hardcharged Tea

Voodoo Ranger have released a new item that isn't another geeky beer, as they've dipped into tea with their new Hardcharged Tea.

Voodoo Ranger, who usually has a number of geeky brews at their disposal, has taken a bit of a left turn with their latest beverage with the new Hardcharged Tea. As the name suggests, they have taken the standard iced tea and given it a bit of an edge with a lemon flavor. To celebrate the occasion, they held a special event a short time ago on NYC, as you can see from the images below, where they celebrated by smashing up tea time. You can read more about the event below, as this flavor is now on shelves.

Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea

Guests were invited to experience a luxurious classic high tea at Chez Vaudou but things quickly took a turn when servers presented trays with safety goggles and smashing devices such as golf clubs, baseball bats and tire irons instead of tea and traditional finger sandwiches. Heavy metal music filled the room as a guitarist jumped on a table and shredded some power bars startling and accelerating the energy in the room. Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea banners unfurled and tea drinkers were encouraged to let loose, smash some china, and stir things up with the new Hardcharged Tea.

This event comes after other brand pranks like the Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park in 2022 that tricked Napa Valley into thinking a beer amusement park would crash their vineyards. Known for its bold daring personality and unexpected approach, the Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea party smashed traditional tea conventions with a little fun.

"Just like Hardcharged Tea, this event was all about breaking expectations and bringing some edge to moments steeped in tradition," said Michelle Robertson, Voodoo Ranger Brand Manager. "Packed with refreshing flavors and a bold kick, we always say that Hardcharged Tea is a tea that parties, and we are thrilled to give tea lovers a taste of what it means to be Hardcharged."

