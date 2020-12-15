Classic Action Comics Story Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Action Comics fans all have their favorite covers and stories from the golden and silver ages, as Superman features some of the best and most iconic. One of those covers that is a personal favorite of mine is #267, featuring Hercules punching a brick wall with a picture of Superman on it, sending bricks flying in every direction. It is just a ton of fun and a perfect example of how fun comics were back then. Up for auction right now over at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #44, is a CGC 6.5 graded copy of Action Comics #267. Sitting at only $126, this one only has a few hours left to bid and is a very affordable copy that would display well in any collection. Take a look down below.

What Are Some Of Your Favorite Action Comics Covers?

Details for this copy: "off-white pgs, 3rd Legion; 1st app Chameleon Boy, Invisible Kid, Colossal Boy (8/60) Overstreet Guide 2019 FN+ (6.5) value = $281" I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Invisible Kid. Plus, this is a really early appearance of the LEGION, so it has that going for it as well. Now I just want to sit around all day and make a list of my favorite golden and silver age Superman covers. That sounds like a fun way to spend a Tuesday, no?

Again, this is for auction right now over at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #44, which is running all this week. You can go right here to place a bid on this issue of Action Comics, and while you are over there, go ahead and check out all of the other items taking bids ending today and all through the week, including comics, art, figures, and so much more. Some really cherry pieces are up on there.