Dragon Warrior 1st Print "1-HP" Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, first-print "1-HP" copy of Dragon Warrior, a video game for the original Nintendo Entertainment System, up for auction! This game is known as the "1-HP" copy because, during the first print run of the game, a screenshot on the back of the box stated that the player was at only one hit point, whereas in future print runs of the game the player was stated to be at two hit points instead. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 13th, to place a bid on this valuable and worthwhile video game.

While the franchise this game is nestled within is known around the world today as Dragon Quest, the game was only known as Dragon Quest in Japan while other localized versions (including in North America) called it Dragon Warrior. In this game, the goal is to defeat a tyrannically evil monster known as the Dragonlord. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dragon Warrior – Wata 9.4 A Sealed [1 HP Screen, First Production], NES Nintendo 1989 USA. This RPG is the first print indicated by the bottom-most screenshot on the back of the box, which reads "Thy Hit decreased by 1," and on subsequent releases reads, "Thy Hit Points decreased by 2." Designed by Yuji Horii, this is the first game in the Dragon Warrior series, which is also known as the Dragon Quest franchise. Music for the game was composed by Koichi Sugiyama. Cover art by Tim Girvin.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite graded copy of Dragon Warrior, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 13th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!