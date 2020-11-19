Beautiful Copy Of Captain America Comics #76 On Auction Today

Captain America Comics copies are hard to come by these days, especially in any kind of good shape. This three issue run from the 50's, back when Timely switched their name to Atlas Comics, is highly sought after by collectors, and graded copies above a 6.0 are almost unheard of changing hands right now. So, seeing this copy of Captain America Comics #76 up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is a really neat surprise. This is part of Dallas Lot #7236, which is taking bids today and over the next couple days. This particular comic, the second highest graded copy on record, is currently sitting at only $5000 with a few hours left to bid. That's crazy cheap for a classic Captain America comic and cover like this one. Check it out below.

Captain America Comics Don't Get Nicer Than This

"Captain America Comics #76 (Atlas, 1954) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Incredibly difficult to find in high grade, this is currently the second highest-graded CGC copy. After a four year hiatus, and the publisher's name change from Timely to Atlas, Captain America returned to comics for a three issue run in the mid-1950s. This is the first of those three issues bearing the Atlas moniker. Human Torch and Toro story. Carl Burgos cover. Burgos and John Romita Sr. art. Overstreet 2020 VF 8.0 value = $1,734; VF/NM 9.0 value = $2,967. CGC census 11/20: 1 in 8.5, 1 higher."

John Romita collectors should take note of this: it will be tough to find another high grade copy like this any time soon. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7236, and only has a few hours left. Go here for more info and to place a bid, and while there, see what else is taking bids today and the rest of the week. There are some real doozy's to be had.