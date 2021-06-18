Magic: The Gathering Collector's Edition For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles of a similar nature, has a fantastic reputation to keep. They have put a valuable, sealed box of Collector's Edition cards from the iconic trading card game Magic: The Gathering up for auction. This release commemorates the first year worth of Magic cards released by Wizards of the Coast, weighing in at a resounding 302 different cards and 61 basic lands. By all accounts, this special commemorative release also has a reputation not dissimilar from Heritage's own.

Prospective bidders for this item have until 2:50 PM Central Time, or 3:50 PM Eastern Time, on Friday, June 18th, to bid on this beautiful, sealed box of Magic history. The bidding at the time of writing already exceeds $11,000 and is going quite strong!

As can be seen from the above image, this box is from Magic's earliest days in existence, as evidenced by the "Garfield Games" logo prominently displayed on the top of the box, in the bottom-left corner of the box face. This release has all of the original cards but printed in a rather special way. According to Heritage Auctions' auction page for the item:

Contains all 302 original Deckmaster series cards as well as duplicate land cards, for a total of 363 cards. Approximately 9,000 of these sets were made in December 1993. These particular cards have square corners, as well as a gold border and "Collectors' Edition" in gold lettering on the backs of each. Shrink-wrap looks pristine with no fraying.

If you wish to get ahold of this stunning and iconic box containing a spectacular view of Magic: The Gathering's earliest history, you can bid on this item by clicking here to go to Heritage Auctions' webpage for this item. Bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time to do so. Best of luck!