Magic: The Gathering: Yoshitaka Amano Liliana Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, foil, Japanese-language copy of Liliana, Dreadhorde General from War of the Spark, a recent expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This particular copy of Liliana is a big deal because it is an alternate-art copy, illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano, the Character Designer for the Final Fantasy video game series. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 10th, to place a bid on this amazing and collaborative Magic card.

Liliana Vess, the character depicted on this card, had a troubled past. This past led her to make deals, bargains, and pacts with four separate demons from four different planes of existence, and finally, with a need to free herself from those pacts, she made a bargain with the Elder Dragon known as Nicol Bolas. Little did she know that Bolas had brokered these deals to default to him if the demons were ever destroyed. As a consequence, Liliana was forced into the dragon's servitude when his plans came into motion to take over the known Multiverse. In any event, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

War of the Spark is the 81st Magic expansion. It was released on May 3, 2019. Officially, it is not part of a block. However, it is part of a series of three consecutive sets on the same world. Featured in this lot is Liliana, Dreadhorde General, this particular card is the Alternate Art version; it is a Mythic Rare Foil. Do not pass this card up! The artwork was done by Yoshitaka Amano. CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (9.5), surface (9.5), corners (9.5), edges (10). CGC certified 3 copies earning Gem Mint 9.5 grade and 1 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this amazing and exquisitely preserved Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 10th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!