Pokémon Blue Version For Nintendo Game Boy For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Pokémon Blue Version for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device up for auction! This game is one of three of the first mainline Pokémon games to grace the world outside of Japan (whereas this game replaced the release of Pokémon Green Version everywhere but in Japan). Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 30th, to place a bid on this wonderful and iconic video game.

This Pokémon game is often paired with Pokémon Red Version when the first games in the series are cited, but this isn't necessarily the sincere case. In Japan, Pokémon fans instead got Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green. However, because the sprite graphics of Green were considered subpar compared to Red's, Green got scrapped, and its graphics were replaced with Red's, which leads us to where Blue Version is today. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Blue Version – Wata 9.4 A Sealed [Rattata, Solid ESRB, Later Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1998 USA. Only three copies of this variant are graded higher on Wata's March 2022 population report. Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokémon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this superb copy of Pokémon Blue Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 30th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!