Pokémon Red Graded & Sealed Game For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare graded copy of Pokémon Red Version, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy handheld gaming device, up for auction! Those who have grown up on the Pokémon franchise know not only that this game is the motherlode as far as video games within the franchise, but also that it is quite sought-after in the world of video games in general. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 27th, to place a bid on this wonderful, sealed Pokémon video game.

Alongside the almost-equally iconic Pokémon Blue Version, a port of Japan's Pokémon Green Version, Pokémon Red and its ilk made up the first generation of mainline Pokémon video games. Emblazoned on the front of its box with the likeness of the ever-iconic creature known as Charizard (illustrated by the renowned artist Ken Sugimori), this game was remarkably popular in its time. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Red Version – Wata 8.5 A+ Sealed [Sandshrew, First Production], Game Boy Nintendo 1998 USA. Thirty five sealed copies are graded higher on Wata's April 2022 population report out of 63 total graded. First installment in the Pokemon video game series (along with Pokemon Blue). Gamers can catch up to 139 monsters. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Charizard on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori. For the Nintendo Game Boy. Wata notes, "Seal applied 90 degrees rotated."

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Red Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 27th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!