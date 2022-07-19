Pokémon Ruby Sealed Game, Graded 6.5, Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Ruby Version up for auction! This game, one of the first Game Boy Advance games in the series' third generation, introduced multiple innovations into the series in order to streamline many different aspects of it into something far more consistent and futureproofed than its earlier entries. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 19th, to place a bid on this exceptional Pokémon game.

In Pokémon Ruby, much like its counterpart Pokémon Sapphire, you play as a young kid who has just moved to the Hoenn region of the Pokémon world. You will be thrust into this world, soon receiving your first pocket monster and after that, taking on the region's evil team (in this case, Team Magma) as they aim to bring a cataclysmic drought to the world. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The third generation of Pokémon games represents a significant evolution in the Pokémon franchise. Many iconic and fan-favorite Pokémon species were introduced in Gen 3's new Hoenn region. Groudon, the mythical ground type Pokémon, is featured on Pokémon Ruby's cover. Due to the popularity of this Pokémon generation, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire received remakes on the 3DS in 2014. Directed by Junichi Masuda and Satoshi Tajiri. Designed by Shigeki Morimoto. Directed by Junichi Masuda. Cover art by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this sealed, graded copy of Pokémon Ruby, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!