Pokémon TCG: 1st Ed Dark Charizard Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Dark Charizard from the Rocket expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This card features one tough monster that you'd never want to encounter down a dark Kanto alleyway, though to be fair, it wouldn't be too dark an alleyway afterward. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, June 29th, to place a bid on this formidable and valuable older card from the Pokémon TCG.

As a comparison to Charizard from the game's Base Set release, Dark Charizard is a testament to what happens when you neglect a Pokémon such as this. Its hit points are 40 points lower than Base Set's, but its attacks are far more powerful in potential than the original counterpart to this draconic Fire-type beast. Furthermore according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured on this high-grade card is a Pokémon that is considered one of, if not the most popular Pokémon in the entire series, Charizard! The Team Rocket set introduced Dark Pokémon to the Trading Card Game. You can see on this card that Dark Charizard is not a Pokémon that you should mess with. The menacing look on Dark Charizard will make anybody freeze in fear. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. CGC certified 109 copies earning a NM/Mint 8 grade and 292 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this frighteningly cool card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, June 29th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!