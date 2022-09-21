Pokémon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Zapdos from the Fossil expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! In addition to being a part of the Fossil expansion set, this iteration of Zapdos was also readily found in the Thunderstorm gift box as a promotional card, although it was not marked as such in the product. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 21st, to place a bid on this awesome Pokémon TCG card.

One of the mighty creatures known as the Legendary Bird Pokémon, Zapdos is an Electric/Flying type in the franchise's video games and is styled after the mighty thunderbird of various mythologies and folklore. The imposing Zapdos is generally linked with the other two Legendary Birds, the Ice/Flying type Articuno and the Fire/Flying type Moltres. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Zapdos #15 1st Edition Fossil CGC Trading Card Game Mint 9 (The Pokémon Company, 1999) Rare, Holo. On July 21, 2000, Pokémon the Movie 2000: The Power of One premiered in theaters. In the film, a wealthy collector, Lawrence III, tries to capture the three legendary birds of Kanto. On this electrifying card, you'll find one of these birds, the Titan of Lightning, Zapdos! The artwork is done by Mitsuhiro Arita. CGC certified 115 copies earning a Mint 9 grade and 19 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite Pokémon TCG card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 21st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!