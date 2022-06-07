Pokémon TCG: "Masaki" Campaign Promo Golem For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put an exceedingly rare, graded promotional copy of Golem from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This copy of Golem, printed in Japanese, was part of a promotional mail-in campaign involving some very convoluted methods to acquire it, making this card very scarce and, consequently, very valuable. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 7th, to place a bid on this wondrous Pokémon TCG card.

We'll level with you: this card is such a rarity that even we didn't initially know of its existence. Nevertheless, this card has traditionally gone on auction websites for anywhere between $170 and $300 (and above!), so it's a card that clearly needs no introduction to die-hard Pokémon TCG collectors. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokemon 1999 Masaki Trade In Campaign introduced 5 cards that were only obtainable to Japanese residents through a special mail in campaign, back in April 1999. In order to receive these cards, you had to mail in a "Pass Card" that was only sold in random vending machine sheets, during the promotional period. The promotion was only for a very limited time, and were not sold in any theme decks, sets, or booster packs. Featured in this lot is 1 of the Masaki cards; Golem! Do not miss your chance to obtain this amazing card. BGS graded this card and awarded the following subgrades: centering (8), edges (7.5), corners (7), surface (8). The artwork was done by Nobuyuki Hobu. BGS has certified 4 copies earning Near Mint+ 7.5 grade and 13 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this exceptionally rare Pokémon TCG promotional card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 7th, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!