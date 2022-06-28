WATA 8.0 Pokémon Blue Version Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Pokémon Blue Version up for auction! Along with Pokémon Red Version, this is the game that started everything that was, is, and ever will be, Pokémania. With an A+ WATA rating of 8.0, this game is sure to fetch a wondrously high price on the auction block. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 28th, to place a bid on this awesome and retro game for the Nintendo Game Boy.

While Pokémon Blue has a number of cosmetic differences from its Japanese counterpart, Pokémon Green Version, fundamentally it is the exact same game. The main differences between the two include the sprites for the game's creatures being the same as Red Version in Blue Version, whereas they are very different in Green Version, often for the worse. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokemon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this epic first installment of the Pokémon video game franchise, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 28th, to do so. You can find Pokémon Blue's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!