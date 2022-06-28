WATA 9.0-Grade Pokémon Pinball Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put an A+ WATA 9.0 graded copy of Pokémon Pinball for the Nintendo Game Boy Color up for auction! The first Pokémon game with a built-in rumble feature, this game allows players to operate their Game Boy Color handheld device like a pinball machine! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 28th, to place a bid on this delightful retro video game.

Have you ever wanted to catch every known Pokémon creature while enjoying a relatively low-key game of pinball at the same time? If so, Pokémon Pinball is probably the video game for you. Made by HAL Laboratories in conjunction with Nintendo, this game has players exploring the various locations in the franchise's Kanto region in a bid to collect all the original 150 Pokémon. This game's hardware even features an ambitious battery-operated rumble pack designed to ensure an authentic pinball experience! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The batter-powered rumble feature in the cartridge is intended to make the game feel like a real pinball machine. As in many standard Pokémon games, the player can catch up to 150 monsters.

If you wish to place a bid on this delightfully-whimsical take on the Pokémon franchise, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 28th, to do so. You can find Pokémon Pinball's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!