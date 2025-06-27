Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, spy x family

8 Crunchyroll Anime Titles Nominated for 2nd Annual Collision Awards

Crunchyroll has major anime titles nominated for the 2nd Annual Collision Awards, including Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan & SPY x FAMILY.

Eight Crunchyroll anime series were announced as finalists in the 2nd Annual Collision Awards, honoring the best in animation and motion design. The finalists include Solo Leveling Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries, Attack On Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, and more, all fan favourites.

Crunchyroll Anime and The Collision Awards, Sitting in a Tree

The Collision Awards is the first global and holistic platform solely dedicated to honoring excellence in Animation and Motion Design in all its forms. Launching in partnership with various industry leaders, our mission is to establish a holistic platform that celebrates the unique and incomparable creativity and technical talent in Animation and Motion Design across Marketing & Communications, Commercials, Television, Film, Experiential, Games & XR. "We recognize how an entire industry and community can benefit when the best work and talent is credibly recognized by its community and beyond," read their official statement. While many nominations were for advertisements, the awards have expanded to include animation projects, and it's no surprise that anime would end up in their nominations.

The following anime films were nominated:

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK for Best in Style – Film

for Best in Style – Film BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- for Best Film

for Best Film HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle for Best Film

for Best Film HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle for Best in Style – Film

for Best in Style – Film SPY x FAMILY CODE: White for Best Film

The following anime series were nominated:

Dr. STONE NEW WORLD – Season 3 for Best Series – Mature Audience

for Best Series – Mature Audience Kaiju No. 8 – Season 1 for Best Series – Action & Adventure

for Best Series – Action & Adventure Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- for Best Series – Fantasy & Sci-Fi

for Best Series – Fantasy & Sci-Fi Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- for Best in Style – Television

for Best in Style – Television The Apothecary Diaries – Season 1 for Best Series – Drama

Voting is now available on the Audience Choice Rating Platform and is open to all fans through July 11. All the nominated films and series are available to stream on Crunchyroll.com.

