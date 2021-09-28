9/28 NXT 2.0 Preview: Three Different Titles Matches For Tonight

Hey gang! So a decent amount of time was spent on last week's episode of NXT 2.0 setting up matches for tonight's show and now it's time to see if the build-up amounts to a fun night of wrestling action.

Three different titles will be put on the line tonight as Raquel Gonzalez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against the super arrogant challenger Franky Monet, while Roderick Strong will accept the challenge from newcomer Grayson Waller for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship that he only won last week from Kushida.

And Zoey Stark and Io Shirai will test their shaky relationship by putting their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against the Toxic Attraction team of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's Tag Team title bout on NXT:

Toxic Attraction have been looking to put their stamp on NXT 2.0 and will have a golden opportunity this Tuesday night against the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne will look to dethrone the unlikely alliance of Io Shirai & Zoey Stark in a matchup for the titles. With Mandy Rose in their corner, Dolin & Jayne have not shied away from the spotlight in their plans to take over NXT 2.0. Stark has done her best to iron out the champions' chemistry issues, but The Genius of the Sky has put faith in her individual talent to carry their reign. Will the newcomers knock off Shirai & Stark to fulfill their bold promises? Catch the title clash this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In addition to the title matches, tonight we will also see Hit Row's B-Fab and Legado del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez take their rivalry to a new level in a No Disqualification match and we will see the highlights of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis's honeymoon as the recently married couple returns to NXT 2.0.

To catch all of the NXT action, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!