98th Oscars: Ryan Coogler's Sinners Makes History with 16 Nominations

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sean Penn in One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.)

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied To You" from Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best International Feature

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners, Michael Shawver

Best Production Design

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell

Hamnet, Fiona Crombie

Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk

One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin

Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein (Netflix), Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme (A24), Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.), Michael Bauman

Sinners (Warner Bros.), Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams (Netflix), Adolpho Veloso

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners