A.P. Bio Season 4 Welcomes Bruce Campbell as Jack Griffin's Dad

If you're an A.P. Bio fan, then you know the long-strange trip the show's been on- on both sides of the camera. But now Mike O'Brien's Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt-starring series is about to get a whole lot "'Dead'-lier" with "Evil Dead" franchise star Bruce Campbell set to guest star in the streaming series' fourth season (premiere date still unknown). But this is Campbell we're talking about so you know his appearance would be a ton more important to Jack (Howerton) than just a random one-off character. Campbell is set to portray Jack's father, John Griffin. An absent father to Jack most of his life, he recently had a spiritual awakening with hopes to reconnect with his now-adult son. We have a feeling that Jack might have something t say about his "spiritual awakening."

Take a look and a listen to "Twas the Week Before Christmas" that was released in December 2020, when viewers learned they were getting a present from Peacock a little earlier than expected:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A.P. Bio | Glenn Howerton Recaps Seasons 1 & 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5CklNRANWE&t=30s)

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.

