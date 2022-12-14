A Peanuts Production Cel Featuring Tennis Snoopy Has Hit Auction

Back in October of 1978, a half-hour special called You're a Good Sport, Charlie Brown, was released on CBS. Directed by Phil Roman, the animated special was of course, based on Charles M. Schulz's iconic Peanuts comic strip that had already spawned a franchise at this point. The plot saw Snoopy and Woodstock, the beagle and bird friends, enter into a tennis match in the opening scene. Snoopy in his tennis outfit was quite the look, and now fans of Peanuts can head over to the auction website Heritage to bid on a production cel from the special featuring Snoopy in this athletic gear holding the tennis racket that he would later break in frustration after being defeated by Woodstock. Let's take a look at the listing.

Tennis, motorcycle motocross racing, and baseball figure heavily in this sports-themed Peanuts film, the 14th prime-time television special starring the crew from Charles Schulz's classic newspaper comic strip. It begins with Snoopy and Woodstock engaged in a tennis match, one that doesn't go well for this high-spirited beagle! Here's Snoopy from the match in an original hand-painted production cel, before he gets mad enough to smash his racket after loosing to Woodstock. Snoopy's image size is approximately 4" x 6.25". The cel is matted with an opening of 10.5" x 7.5", and framed with glass for an overall size of 16" x 13". The frame is sold as-is. Cel condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Fans of Charles Schulz's iconic Peanuts can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where the listing for this production cel is live. Best of luck to all hoping to claim this behind-the-scenes bit of Snoopy memorabilia home.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.