Adam Page Fakes Injury on AEW Dynamite, Disgracing the Business

Oh man, The Chadster can't even right now. 🤦‍♂️ Last night, on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster witnessed one of the most egregious mockeries of the wrestling business that has ever been concocted by Tony Khan – and that's saying a lot, considering the track record! 😠 "Hangman" Adam Page pulled off a stunt that might have made some fans cheer, but it had The Chadster seeing red for more reasons than one. 😡

To set the stage, Hangman came out to the ring sporting a crutch, leading the crowd to believe that he suffered a grave injury. 🚑 He began with a heartfelt discourse about his accomplishments and what AEW means to him, only to drop a bombshell that he wouldn't be able to compete at this Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. 😢 The crowd was somber, the air thick with disappointment – but swerve! Not the wrestler, the tactic! 🙄

In walks Swerve Strickland, followed by Samoa Joe, and what transpired was a mess of false sympathies and ego flexing until, BAM! Hangman hits Swerve with his crutch! 🤯 Auughh man! So unfair! And just like that, he reveals that he isn't hurt at all. Talk about a fake-out. The fans might've gone wild, but what does The Chadster see? He sees a disgraceful act of deception. 😤

Pretending to be injured is not just a cheesy tactic straight out of Tony Khan's playbook to cheese off The Chadster; it's a slap in the face to every wrestler who has been legitimately sidelined by real injuries. Wrestlers who, in WWE, are afforded the respect and time they need to recover without turning their pain into a storyline gimmick. 😑

But nooo, AEW had to turn this into a distasteful angle. To anyone with a shred of decency, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. How can one justify a professional wrestler, an athlete looked up to by millions, to feign an injury? That doesn't fly with The Chadster, and it definitely wouldn't fly in WWE. 😒🤚

And believe The Chadster, when someone like Hangman pulls a stunt like that, he has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🗡️ And Tony Khan's apparent obsession with The Chadster is so obvious; that he orchestrated this whole thing just to get under The Chadster's skin even more. Why else would they disrespect the holy grail of wrestling ethics in such a way? 🧐

Before you say anything, The Chadster already knows what some of you might be thinking: "But Chadster, doesn't WWE ever…?" 🤔 Nah-uh, not gonna happen. The Chadster won't entertain any such comparison since WWE's handling of storylines and injuries is in a whole different league of professionalism and respect. 💼🤝

Say whatever you want about me… "You can't escape fate, and you can't stop destiny" — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This gimmick, this sham of a storyline, it epitomizes how Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They might have their fans eating out of the palm of their hands, but The Chadster remains unfooled. 😌 And speaking of hands, instead of focusing on these cheap tricks, Hangman should've been more concerned about how he was going to handle a true challenge like a WWE superstar would. 🏋️‍♂️

Moreover, The Chadster supposes it's no surprise that Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, staunch beacons of unbiased reporting, haven't come out swinging over this.🧐 Could it be that they, too, have been tormented by Tony Khan's gimmick-fueled vendetta against anyone who dares to uphold the sanctity of wrestling integrity? 🤔 The Chadster can't help but wonder if these paragons of journalism also have to battle the specter of Tony Khan like he does. 😖

The Chadster remains steadfast, one of the last embers of impartiality in wrestling journalism, and will continue to defend the honor of WWE against the crutch-wielding charlatans of AEW. 🛡️💥

Auughh man, The Chadster needs a White Claw seltzer to calm down. 🍺 And you better believe Tony Khan owes The Chadster a whole case for this shamozzle. 😡

A toast then, to the integrity of professional wrestling—may it someday recover from the hijinks of AEW. 🥂 #ProtectTheBusiness

