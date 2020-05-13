Adventure Time: Distant Lands Poster: BMO's Here To Do Cowboy Stuff

Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward (The Midnight Gospel) is returning to the world of Jake and Finn's never-ending adventures starting June 25 on HBO Max (joining the second season of DC Universe's Doom Patrol). WarnerMedia's new streaming service announced last year that Ward and the team would be producing a series of four, one-hour specials under the banner of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and now fans are getting a look at the official poster for the first of the two specials scheduled for this year. In "BMO", the spotlight shines on the lovable robot from the original series. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is. And you know things are serious when BMO breaks out the cowboy hat. Check out the special's poster below, followed by another look at the action-packed teaser:

Here's what viewers can expect from the other three specials: "Obsidian" spotlights Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Over at "Wizard City," we follow Peppermint Butler as he starts over at the beginning: just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Finally, "Together Again" brings Finn and Jake together one more time, as they rediscover their brotherly bond while embarking on the most important and lasting adventure of their lives.