AEW All Out Results – Young Bucks Defeat Jurassic Express in Opener

Well, after a fairly brief cinematic opener between Britt Baker and Big Swole. To be honest, I can see why they originally wanted to put on the pre-show; it's time for a more traditional AEW PPV opener as the Young Bucks face Jurassic Express. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live All Out coverage. Young Bucks are already in the ring. Jurassic Express make a quick entrance. The match gets underway. They are not wasting any time here.

AEW All Out Results – Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks

Nick Jackson and Jungle Boy start things off with some fast-paced exchanges. Neither gets the upper hand.

Matt Jackson and Luchasaurus tag in, and both teams brawl. Luchasaurus expels the Bucks from the ring, where they're distracted by Marko Stunt.

Lucha Express control the bucks briefly, but Luchasaurus is eventually overwhelmed by quick tags from the Bucks.

They hit a bulldog/dropkick combo for a one-count.

But Luchasaurus powerbombs one buck into another and tags in Jungle Boy, who hits a hurricanrana on Nick Jackson on the ramp.

Matt Jackson hits three rolling Northern lights suplexes and then tries a fourth right out of the ring, but they seem to get stuck on the ropes.

After a recovery, Matt continues with two more outside and then one over the barricade.

I bet that was supposed to continue smoothly from the right, but hey, live PPV. It's All Out!

Now Jungle Boy is the face in peril, and the Bucks take turns working him over as Luchasaurus waits for the hot tag.

You know how that goes. After some close calls, he eventually gets the hot tag.

Luchasaurus cleans house on the Bucks.

But when he goes for a double clothesline, the Bucks sweep the legs.

Luchasaurus does the Undertaker sit-up and hits a pair of roundhouses on the Bucks, then a pair of clotheslines.

He hits a standing moonsault on Matt, but Nick breaks up the pin.

Luchasaurus hits a bunch of strikes on Matt, but Nick tries to trip him from outside.

Jungle Boy hits a big crossbody to the outside. Then Luchasaurus tosses Matt out and hits a moonsault off the apron onto both Bucks.

Jungle Boy tags in as this match feels like it's near the finish.

Luchasaurus hoists Matt on his shoulders, but Nick tags himself in. He powebombs Jungle Boy on the apron and hits a destroyer on Jungle Boy.

But Matt Jackson is distracted by a desire to superkick Marko Stunt in the face, which, to be fair, is understandable. He does.

Then he puts Jungle Boy on his shoulders outside, and Nick hits a running kick from the apron.

Nick tags in holds Jungle Boy on the ropes for Matt to hit a diving senton, but Jungle Boy kicks out.

The Bucks go for a Meltzer Driver, but Luchasaurus catches Nick with a big overhead chokeslam.

Jurassic Express hits Extinction Level Event on Matt, but he kicks out.

Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson brawl outside into the crowd. Luchasaurus hits a big dive into the crowd from the ring.

Jungly Boy goes to the top rope and eats a superkick from Matt on his way down.

Nick is back in, and the Bucks hit Superkick Party on Jungle Boy, but he kicks out again!

Now a BTE Trigger, and that's enough for the three-count, and the first live match at AEW All Out is over.

Behavior by the Bucks continued to be a little heelish here. This match was likely planned initially to be the opener for the All Out PPV main card, as Baker vs. Swole was initially slated for the Buy-In. I don't think it hurt to bring the Tooth and Nail match to the main card, as the next match proceeded pretty much as it would have anyway, and it was good.

Next up is the Casino Battle Royale. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for live coverage of AEW All Out all night.