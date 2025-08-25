Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Announces December UK Tour: Cardiff and Manchester TV Tapings

All Elite Wrestling reveals December television tapings at Cardiff's Utilita Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live, with tickets available September 5 via LiveNation.

Collision set for Cardiff's Utilita Arena on December 13, Dynamite at Manchester's Co-op Live on December 17

UK expansion follows successful Forbidden Door event at London's O2 Arena, setting attendance records

AEW Insider members gain early ticket access, showcasing company's commitment to British wrestling market

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has unveiled ambitious plans for an international expansion of its television programming this winter, announcing dual events scheduled for the United Kingdom in December. The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion revealed yesterday that it will present televised productions in both Wales and England, marking a significant commitment to its burgeoning British fanbase.

The announcement, which materialized during AEW's collaborative pay-per-view event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) at London's O2 Arena, delineated a comprehensive strategy for the company's transatlantic endeavors. The timing of this revelation proved particularly auspicious, as the Forbidden Door event reportedly established unprecedented attendance figures for professional wrestling at the venerable London venue.

According to the official communication disseminated by AEW, the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales will serve as the backdrop for a special edition of AEW Collision on Saturday, December 13. Subsequently, the company's flagship program, AEW Dynamite, will emanate from Manchester's Co-op Live facility on Wednesday, December 17. These determinations represent a calculated geographical diversification, encompassing both Welsh and English markets within the wrestling organization's international touring itinerary.

The ticketing infrastructure for these events has been meticulously structured, with general public sales commencing on Friday, September 5 at 10 AM local time through the LiveNation.co.uk platform. Additionally, the promotion has implemented a preferential access system for dedicated enthusiasts, encouraging prospective attendees to register for the AEW Insider program through the company's official digital portal. This stratagem ostensibly provides early purchasing opportunities for registered members, though specific presale dates remain unspecified in the initial announcement.

The selection of Cardiff's Utilita Arena for the Collision broadcast represents a noteworthy development in AEW's relationship with Welsh wrestling audiences. The 7,500-capacity multipurpose venue, situated in the heart of the Welsh capital, has previously hosted numerous entertainment spectacles but will now add AEW programming to its distinguished repertoire. Collision, which typically broadcasts on Saturday evenings in North America, will presumably maintain its temporal positioning for this special international edition.

Manchester's Co-op Live arena, meanwhile, will witness the inaugural presentation of Dynamite within its confines. The state-of-the-art facility, which boasts a maximum capacity exceeding 23,000 for certain configurations, represents one of the United Kingdom's newest entertainment complexes. The Wednesday night positioning of Dynamite aligns with the program's traditional broadcasting schedule, suggesting minimal disruption to AEW's established weekly television architecture.

These December appearances constitute a continuation of AEW's methodical cultivation of the British wrestling marketplace. The company has demonstrated consistent commitment to international expansion since its inception in 2019, with the United Kingdom emerging as a particularly receptive territory for its contemporary wrestling product. The strategic placement of these events in December, traditionally a robust period for entertainment consumption, underscores the organization's confidence in the British market's commercial viability.

The administrative decision to withhold specific talent announcements and match configurations indicates a measured approach to promotional activities. AEW leadership has promised additional information regarding both events will be forthcoming, suggesting a graduated marketing campaign designed to sustain audience engagement throughout the autumn months preceding these December spectacles.

