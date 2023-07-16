Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, Battle of the Belts, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision and Battle of Belts Befoul Legacy of Owen Hart

With three hours of wrestling on display for Saturday's AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts, The Chadster barely survived. Here's the recap.

Hello again, dear readers, The Chadster is here to talk about the utter warfare that unfolded this weekend in the world of wrestling. AEW, in an apparent attempt to torment The Chadster, not only put on one but two over-the-top shows, AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII. Despite their best efforts to drive The Chadster 🚗 up the wall, he is here to fill you in on the missteps, misplays and outright mistakes 🙅‍♂️ that marred these AEW events. 😫

Without a focus on quality, AEW Collision kicked off with a grueling 2/3 Falls Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The purpose of this near hour-long PPV quality match between FTR (c.) and Bullet Club Gold just seemed to be an excuse to flaunt excess and pandering to the crowd with a showcase of wrestling skill just so disrespectful to wWE. While the lowly FTR indeed retained the championship, their win was marred by this whole thing happening in AEW, instead of WWE , the true home of tag team wrestling. Just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

That travesty was followed by the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals, featuring Willow Nightingale versus Ruby Soho. With a spray-paint can as the prop, Soho tried a cheap shot at Nightingale for the win, but Nightingale kicked out and won the match and the tournament. The Chadster should have seen this coming, with Tony Khan using a verified former WWE star to put over one of his own home-grown talents. It's a sad day for true wrestling. 🤦‍♀️

In a misguided attempt to draw in viewers, AEW featured Kings of the Black Throne in a tag team squash match against Randy Myers & Artemis Spencer. With predictable moves and a lack of charisma, the match signified everything wrong with AEW's oversaturated roster. 😤

AEW Collision concluded with CM Punk and Ricky Starks clashing in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals. Not surprisingly, it ended with the underhanded Ricky Starks sneakily securing a win over Punk by holding the ropes during a pin, a heelish move even if Punk was getting booed by the anti-WWE Calgary crowd. This victory over a former WWE Champion is yet another example of Tony Khan using established WWE stars to put over up-and-coming AEW talent, which is a slap in the face to everything WWE has worked for. Such cheap tricks only tarnish the reputation of wrestling as a sport. So disappointing. 😔

The madness extended into the night with AEW Battle of the Belts VII, featuring an International title match between Orange Cassidy (c.) and Lance Archer. Unfortunately, the match was marred by poor decisions; Orange Cassidy's victory on a count out left The Chadster shaking his head. AEW seems to forget wrestling is about skill, not luck. 🎲

However, the biggest travesty of the night came during the AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie. Suddenly, due to Tony Khan's failure to invest properly in quality broadcasting, the feed cut out. As if wrestling fans want to watch a slide show! 😡 Yet, The Chadster can't deny that the incident did bring him a moment of relief from this assault on WWE's proud wrestling legacy, and after finding out that Storm retained the title with an assist from perennial loser Ruby Soho without having to actually watch it, The Chadster wishes that all of his AEW programming could be consumed this way. 🙏

As though to add insult to injury, the evening concluded with a TNT Championship match where Luchasaurus managed to pin Shawn Spears after a round of unimpressive wrestling, as yet another Battle of the Belts passed by without a single title change. This only solidified AEW's lack of understanding, yet again proving they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😖

The Chadster sat through so much AEW wrestling last night with AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts that of course The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares. In this latest dream, The Chadster found himself at a Smash Mouth concert in the dream. Yes, dreams do come true, except it quickly turned into a night terror. There The Chadster was, in a huge sea of fans altogether swaying and singing along to the timeless tunes. 🎶

Suddenly, the familiar sound of "All Star" 🎸 is replaced by the unfamiliar slashings of a wrestling theme song – the AEW Collision theme song, Satruday Night's Alright for Fighting by the traitor Elton John! In comes Tony Khan, who snatches the microphone and tosses the original lead singer off the stage like he was a used AEW Dynamite flag.

Tony Khan takes over the concert, which immediately sours the sweet dream into a bitter nightmare. Here he is, completely ruining The Chadster's favorite band as he started singing tweaked lyrics, poking fun at WWE and seducing the audience into chanting for AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Worse yet, as The Chadster tried to escape the horrendous concert and the now hostile crowd, every exit door he dodged toward morphed into the entrance of an AEW Dynamite event! Above every entry point, there was a giant LED screen displaying matches from past AEW shows. Even the ornate opera boxes were now occupied by AEW's The Elite laughing and waving down at The Chadster.

The relentless pull of Tony Khan's created AEW dimension did not allow escape, nor did it allow any respite for The Chadster. Khan was back on stage, now rapping about how Chris Jericho "literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back". Every punchline was met with raucous jeering and laughter from the crowd who were getting increasingly drunk off White Claw 🥤 seltzer being flung into the crowd from backstage.

Each misguided attempt to exit seemed to up the terror quotient for The Chadster, sucking the joy from what should have been a Smash Mouth concert into a nightmare of music and wrestling gone wrong.

Unfortunately, The Chadster didn't wake up so easily from this one. When he did, The Chadster was all cheesed off and blamed Tony Khan for it. Invading The Chadster's dreams and beloved concert, only proves that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is deliberately making his life miserable. How utterly uncalled for! 🤦 Unbelievable!

To wrap up, Tony Khan's AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts gave The Chadster his fill of over-the-top matches and needless spotlight-grabbing this weekend. While The Chadster does maintain his love for WWE, he wonders just how much more Tony Khan-led torture 😵‍💫 he can endure. Remember always cheer for the right guys, folks! Until next time, The Chadster is signing off. Don't let Tony Khan ruin your day like he does The Chadster's. 😭👀💔

