Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision: Controversy Over Two World Title Matches in One Night

AEW Collision is cheesing The Chadster off! 😭😡Two world titles on the line in one night... it's just not fair! The Chadster digs into the controversy! 🙅‍♂️🚫

Article Summary Two world title matches in one night at AEW Collision has angered The Chadster.

The Chadster criticizes MJF vs Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Hikaru Shida's fight against Abadon is seen as devaluing the women's championship.

The Chadster blames Tony Khan for everything wrong, even his spilled milk mishap.

Hey there, beautiful folks! 😄😊 The Chadster is back once again to talk wrestling, and dang, has The Chadster got some opinions about today's AEW Collision. The Chadster has heard a lot of fans saying that tonight's show is going to be a "banger" and that the card, featuring two huge world title matches, is going to give AEW Collision a big fight feel, with a near PPV-worthy card. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that anyone would say this about AEW and The Chadster felt compelled to give his unbiased opinion in response. 🤨😣

AEW Collision is hitting up the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, right in WWE's back yard, and the line-up? It's cheesed off The Chadster more than downing a lukewarm White Claw Seltzer. 🙄😖 MJF is set to face down Kenny Omega, while the AEW Women's World Championship hangs in the balance when Hikaru Shida matches up against none other than Abadon. That's not to mention AR Fox locking horns with Jay White, and then there's the chaotic team of The House of Black in some kind of action tonight. 😱👎

So, why is The Chadster cheesed off, you say? Well, let's talk about the headliner. 🤦‍♂️🙅‍♂️ MJF going up against Kenny Omega with the AEW World Championship on the line, isn't just a match; it's a veritable poke at the eye of WWE.Wrestling isn't about numbers, people. "343 days as champion?" Who cares? The metric for wrestling isn't the number of days on the calendar. It's the dedication to the wrestling code. Unless we're talking about Roman Reigns or Gunther. That's another story. The Chadster may not have step foot in a wrestling ring, but The Chadster understands the sacrosanctity of this business. AEW, clearly, does not. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤬🚫

But, oh, there's more, dear friends. The match between Hikaru Shida and Abadon is a repeat of past AEW sins. Devaluing hard-earned championship titles by tossing them around like hot potatoes — it's just not right. Shida, with her brawling prowess, takes to the ring time and time again, only for the title to be diminished each time. Abandoning the good work ethic of WWE is something The Chadster can never get behind.😭😩

Ah, and the last insult! Once a respected international star believed to be signing with WWE, Jay White chooses to lower his class and fight AR Fox after making his choice to bring the Bullet Club to AEW. This is essentially backstabbing the wrestling mogul that is Vince McMahon, and it's been going on for months. Can it get any worse, folks? 👎😡

And as if all of that wasn't enough, last night, while The Chadster was getting ready for bed, disaster struck. Just as The Chadster was pouring a calming glass of milk, mulling over how obnoxiously AEW Collision was shaping up, the milk started to overflow. Visions of AEW's mockery of wrestling distracted The Chadster, the milk spilling across the countertop, dripping down onto the floor. The Chadster found himself sliding down to the floor, a wailing mess. The Chadster literally cried over spilt milk, folks, and it's all thanks to Tony Khan. And guess who had to clean it up while Keighleyanne was too busy texting that guy Gary? That's right, The Chadster. It's Tony Khan's fault, and yet The Chadster had to clean up his mess. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😭

But, hey, you know what? If you're a glutton for punishment and cliched wrestling, tune in to AEW Collision this Saturday night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Just remember, when you're watching, it's thanks to Tony Khan that you can't enjoy the wrestling industry as The Chadster rightly remembers it! 😣😩

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!