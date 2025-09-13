Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Championship Tournament Begins in Philly

AEW Collision emanates from the historic 2300 Arena tonight as the Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament commences with Okada defending against Oku.

Professional wrestling fans anticipating tonight's episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision will witness the convergence of momentous championship implications and the conclusion of a historically significant venue residency. The promotion's final broadcast from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, promises to deliver consequential matchups as the company approaches its marquee All Out event scheduled for September 21 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The evening's centerpiece revolves around the inauguration of the AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament, featuring defending champion Kazuchika Okada confronting British challenger Michael Oku. Okada, whose championship tenure has extended to an impressive 542 days encompassing his Continental Championship reign, brings unparalleled tournament credentials to the contest. The Japanese superstar's curriculum vitae includes eight major tournament victories, with four G1 Climax triumphs cementing his reputation as arguably the preeminent tournament competitor in contemporary professional wrestling.

Oku enters tonight's championship opportunity following recent collaborative efforts alongside Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in their JetSpeed configuration, while maintaining an active schedule with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) throughout the previous month. The British competitor faces formidable odds against the decorated champion, though victory would guarantee his participation in the three-way championship encounter at All Out.

The evening's most emotionally charged confrontation materializes when Daniel Garcia partners with Jon Moxley of the Death Riders faction against Paragon representatives Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Garcia's shocking defection from his former allies, punctuated by his vicious assault on Darby Allin during Wednesday's Dynamite broadcast, establishes immediate tension for this tag team encounter. The psychological ramifications of Garcia facing his erstwhile allies O'Reilly and Strong, with whom he previously shared numerous tag team victories, adds profound narrative weight to the contest.

Financial incentives elevate the stakes during tonight's ten-woman tag team collision, with $500,000 awarded to the victorious quintet. The match features Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay opposing the formidable alliance of Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness members Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. Women's World Champion Toni Storm will provide guest commentary, offering her perspective on several All Out challengers participating in the contest, including Hayter, Statlander, and Thekla.

Additional tournament ramifications manifest when Konosuke Takeshita confronts Anthony Bowens in another Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament qualifying match. Takeshita, fresh from his G1 Climax victory last month, seeks to potentially establish a collision course with Okada should both competitors emerge victorious tonight. Bowens, meanwhile, continues searching for individual validation separate from his Acclaimed partnership with Max Caster.

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler engage Adam Priest and Tommy Billington in a rematch following their previous encounter. The confrontation serves as preparation for FTR's unprecedented showdown against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out, while Priest and Billington seek to improve upon their impressive but ultimately unsuccessful initial effort against the decorated tag team.

Mark Briscoe's stipulation announcement for his All Out encounter with CMLL World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman promises intrigue, as MJF himself will appear in the historic Philadelphia venue. The psychological warfare between these combustible personalities has intensified following MJF's interference in Briscoe's recent TNT Championship opportunity against Takeshita.

Tonight's broadcast emanates from the venue formerly recognized as the ECW Arena, a location synonymous with revolutionary professional wrestling innovation. AEW's residency conclusion at this hallowed ground represents both homage to wrestling's rebellious past and continuation of that pioneering spirit. The promotion's commitment to athletic competition and narrative sophistication honors the legacy established within these walls decades prior.

Collision broadcasts coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, 6 p.m. Mountain, and 5 p.m. Pacific on TNT, with simultaneous streaming availability on HBO Max. As professional wrestling continues evolving, tonight's offering provides fans an opportunity to witness championship implications unfold while celebrating the conclusion of a meaningful chapter in Philadelphia wrestling history.

