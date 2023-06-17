Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, Andrade, cm punk, miro, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: CM Punk Returns in Huge WWE Betrayal

Tonight's AEW Collision, featuring the return of CM Punk, is loaded with attempts to cheese off WWE fans! Discover why this line-up feels so unfair. 💔😠📺

WWE fans, brace yourselves, because The Chadster is about to drop a bombshell that will cheese everyone off. Remember all those articles The Chadster's been writing about the arrival of AEW's brand new show, AEW Collision? Well, that day has come, and it's TODAY! Auughh man, so unfair! 😠👎

Ever since The Chadster found out about AEW Collision, Tony Khan's incessant attempts to destroy WWE's glorious, sanitized, and carefully controlled productions have only grown bolder and more outrageous. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🚫

CM Punk, AKA Brawl Out's controversial mastermind, is scheduled to make his grand return tonight. The Chadster has mixed feelings about this. On one hand, Punk's Brawl Out antics exposed the chaos and unprofessionalism of AEW. On the other hand, his return might make AEW even more popular and cheese off The Chadster even more! Unbelievable! 😭🙅‍♂️

As for tonight's lineup, it's packed with action designed to cheese off even the most steadfast WWE fan. The show kicks off with CM Punk addressing the world since the infamous Brawl Out incident. Could his speech bring about AEW's downfall? The Chadster can only hope! And that's not all: The show will feature a slew of matches, including Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews – with Andrade finally returning to the ring after being disgruntled for months! The Chadster wonders when AEW will put an end to the utter chaos running through the company. 🤷‍♂️

But wait, there's more! Miro will face an unnamed opponent, marking his first AEW match since his own bout of disgruntlement. The Chadster asks: Will this ever end?! Interviews with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will be followed by a tag team match featuring Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Luchasaurus challenges Wardlow for the AEW TNT Championship, further taunting WWE fans. As if all that wasn't enough, the main event will see CM Punk & FTR collide with Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold – talk about the ultimate viewer entrapment! 😠💢

Now, this obsession with cheesing off The Chadster has reached new heights. Last night, The Chadster was so consumed with anxiety over the debut of *AEW Collision** that he drank too many White Claw seltzers and – it's difficult for The Chadster to admit this – wet the bed. 😳💦 As The Chadster lay there, flustered and embarrassed, he noticed his hand had been dipped in warm water. The only logical conclusion? Tony Khan snuck into The Chadster's home to pull this cruel prank! The Chadster imagines Tony Khan laughing maniacally in the shadows as he dipped The Chadster's hand into that water, very much like a real-life wrestling supervillain. Was nothing sacred to Tony Khan? The Chadster will expose him! 💼🔍

So, fellow WWE fans, heed The Chadster's warning: Do not watch AEW Collision tonight! Stand your ground against this disrespectful mockery of our beloved wrestling traditions. 🏰🚫

