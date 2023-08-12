Posted in: AEW, Preview, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, collision, preview, TBS

AEW Collision Preview: House of Black, CMFTR, The Acclaimed & More

On tonight's edition of TBS' AEW Collision, the lineup sees The House of Black defending their AEW Trios titles from CMFTR and lots more.

Once the Elton John music starts playing on TBS at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT), we all know what it's time for. That's right, we've got another edition of AEW Collision heading our way – and it's an especially impressive lineup on the card tonight, with AEW All In: London hitting Wembley Stadium in London in only a matter of weeks. AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black! "Real" AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk! AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR! TBS Champion Kris Statlander! Willow Nightingale! Mercedes Martinez! Diamante! The Acclaimed! Ricky Starks! See what we mean? and all of that will be coming to you from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

First up, we have a look at AEW's Control Center – with Tony Schiavone offering an overview of tonight's AEW Collision card – followed by a quick rundown of tonight's action as well as some personal thoughts:

AEW WORLD TRIOS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, & Malakai Black) vs. CMFTR (AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR & CM Punk) – We can't shake this feeling that Jay White and Bullet Club Gold are going to play a major role in this one. That said, we're pushing for The House of Black to defend against the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) at All In: London because that match could be a classic.

TAG TEAM CONTEST: TBS Champion Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante & Mercedes Martinez – We're all about Willow Nightingale and her being a huge success, so we're looking for a win here with another great showcase for her wrestling skills. Also, Mercedes Martinez's power & strength never ceases to impress.

THE ACCLAIMED ARE BACK! First off, Anthony Bowens & Max Caster had a great interview last week about "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn apparently retiring from wrestling – the emotions were strong in that. Here's hoping tonight puts them back in the running for the tag belts – even if "Daddy Ass" makes his return.

RICKY STARKS ADDRESSES ATTACKING RICKY "THE DRAGON" STEAMBOAT: After Ricky Starks' brutal post-match beatdown on pro-wrestling legend & special guest referee Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat last week, expect Starks to go that extra mile on the mic to sell his heel turn in a very big way.

POWERHOUSE HOBBS HAS SOMETHING TO SAY: Here's hoping that Powerhouse Hobbs officially cancels the QTV concept – and that he starts getting into the title mix more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!