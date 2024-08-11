Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Tony Khan Goes Into TNT Overdrive

The Chadster suffers through AEW Collision and TNT Overdrive, enduring Tony Khan's latest schemes. WWE fans, shield your eyes from this travesty! 🙈💔

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now, because The Chadster just had to sit through what can only be described as the worst episode of televised so-called wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something. 😡😤 Of course, The Chadster is talking about last night's episode of AEW Collision, which was so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that The Chadster can barely even type these words. 🤬

Let's start with the opening match of AEW Collision, where Darby Allin and some nobody called Hologram faced off against Tony Nese and Josh Woods. 🙄 First of all, The Chadster doesn't even know who Hologram is, which just goes to show how AEW is always trying to push these indie nobodies instead of real stars like WWE does. And don't even get The Chadster started on Darby Allin, who thinks he's so cool with his skateboard and face paint. 🛹 In WWE, superstars like John Cena don't need gimmicks to get over – they just have talent and charisma. 💪

Next up was a Texas Bull Rope match between Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo. 🐂 Auughh man! So unfair! This match was just so violent and unnecessary. In WWE, they know how to have exciting women's matches without resorting to such brutality. Plus, The Chadster couldn't help but notice one both of these women used to work for WWE's developmental system. By putting on a good match in AEW, Purrazzo has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪

The tag team match between FTR and The Outrunners was just more of the same old AEW nonsense. 🙄 FTR thinks they're so great with their "classic tag team wrestling," but The Chadster knows that real tag team action is what you see in WWE with teams like The Bloodline. 👯‍♂️ FTR just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The match between Rush and Preston Vance was just more of Tony Khan's obsession with violence. 💢 In WWE, they know how to tell compelling stories without resorting to such brutality. And what was up with Don Callis watching from backstage? The Chadster bets Tony Khan thinks he's so clever with his little storylines, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The so-called "Open Challenge Eliminator Match" between Swerve Strickland and Tomohiro Ishii was just ridiculous. 🙄 First of all, what even is an "Open Challenge Eliminator Match"? In WWE, they have clear rules and stipulations that make sense. And The Chadster couldn't help but recall that Swerve is another ex-WWE talent who has stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 🔪 Don't think The Chadster is just going to forget about that.

The interview segment with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway was just more proof that AEW doesn't know how to build proper storylines. 📺 In WWE, interview segments are used to advance compelling narratives, not just to set up random tag matches.

The Chadster won't even dignify Hikaru Shida's squash match against Aleah James with a response. In WWE, every match means something. This was just a waste of time. ⏱️

And that sit-down interview with Bryan Danielson? Don't even get The Chadster started. Bryan talking about his career and his injuries like that is just so disrespectful to WWE, where he made his name. It's like he's forgotten everything WWE did for him. 😤

The main event tag team match was just more of the same AEW nonsense. 🙄 Multiple teams fighting for a title shot, interference, chaos – it's like Tony Khan doesn't understand that wrestling is supposed to be simple and predictable, like it is in WWE.

After AEW Collision went off the air, The Chadster was forced to watch what seemed like three straight hours of TNT Overdrive, a new TNT reality show featuring humans vs. bears, mud racing, and other redneck pleasures that was being cross-promoted with AEW. It's a good thing The Chadster did, because Tony Khan showed up later in the night to make an announcement about future big AEW Announcements. This is just another example of how AEW is unfairly colluding with Warner Bros Discovery and it's just so unfair. 😡

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about him last night. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was trying to enjoy a nice, refreshing White Claw seltzer while cruising in his Mazda Miata, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. He was wearing a bear costume (probably inspired by that TNT Overdrive show) and kept trying to change the radio from Smash Mouth to some indie rock band. The Chadster tried to push him out of the car, but every time The Chadster touched him, Tony would turn into a cloud of TV static. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

The Chadster is begging all the readers out there to please, PLEASE watch some WWE as soon as possible to cleanse yourselves of this AEW poison. ✨ Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and it's up to unbiased journalists like The Chadster to spread the truth. 📰💯

