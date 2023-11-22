Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Continental Classic Kicks Off on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Join The Chadster as he vents about AEW's Continental Classic kicking off on AEW Dynamite tonight and urges fans to focus on WWE Survivor Series instead. 🤼👎

Auughh man! So unfair! 💢 Here The Chadster was, trying to forget the blatant attention grab that was AEW Full Gear, and lo and behold, The Chadster is faced with the fallout from Tony Khan's latest spectacle on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. 🤬 Tony Khan is clearly doing this just to dredge up painful memories for The Chadster, and honestly, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Speaking of disrespect, let's chat about the kickoff of AEW's so-called Continental Classic tournament. 🤔 It's a round-robin tournament broken up into Blue and Gold groups, designed to give AEW something supposedly original. But The Chadster knows a gimmick when he sees one! 😤 The Blue league features Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Andrade el Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia. As for the Gold league, it's got Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jay White. 🏅

Everyone's gotta be alone at ringside. No teammates, faction members, or even managers to cheerlead. Wins get three points, draws snag one point. 📊 It reeks of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, trying to mix things up in ways that just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

Tonight's matchups include Rush vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe. But really, who cares? 😴 Tony Khan's probably booked this just to agitate The Chadster right before The Chadster celebrates Thanksgiving. 🦃

As if this charade wasn't enough, there's the "acceptance speech" from Timeless Toni Storm, blah blah, new AEW Women's Champion. 👑 And let's not forget the so-called "rechristening" of Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne by Christian Cage. Yawn. 🥱 More like rehashed-saurus! Is The Chadster right or is heright? 😒

But hey, why focus on this sideshow when the real wrestling event—WWE Survivor Series—is on the horizon? Now that's where the prestigious battles happen. The legacy! The heritage! 🎉 The Chadster urges all true fans to skip this AEW Dynamite nonsense and gear up for Survivor Series. That's The Chadster's plan. Ignore the distractions, and join The Chadster in the celebration of real wrestling. 🙌

Remember, while you're giving thanks and enjoying that succulent White Claw Turkey (recipe here), remember who delivers the real unbiased wrestling journalism—The Chadster with his pals like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. 📰 We might be the last unbiased journalists standing, but stand we will!

Tony Khan, enough with the games. Leave The Chadster alone. And please, stop ruining his life. 🛑🙏 The Chadster will enjoy his Thanksgiving in his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" because, hey now, The Chadster's an all-star too, no thanks to AEW. 🎶🚗 Now have yourselves a happy Thanksgiving, and don't let Tony Khan get you down. 😌🦃

