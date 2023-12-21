AEW Continental Classic Triple Threatens Chadster's Holiday Joy

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Continental Classic, AEW Dynamite, Jay White, jon moxley, recaps, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Auughh man! So unfair! Just when The Chadster thinks that professional wrestling can coast into a peaceful holiday season, AEW drops a bombshell with their latest shenanigans on AEW Dynamite. 😩

Let's talk about how Tony Khan has played Grinch once again, blindsiding the true WWE fans with the outrageous developments in the AEW Continental Classic tournament gold league. If any WWE fans — and by that The Chadster is confident saying ALL of them — missed it because, you know, they actually value quality wrestling entertainment, let The Chadster fill you in on the details. 😤

It started with Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland earning a victory over LFI's Rush, despite Rush being all taped up and limping around like a lame duck. 😒 Now, doesn't that seem like a match straight out of pity town? Rush's leg was busted, but he threw flips and stomps like it was nothing. That's not the heroic struggle you'd see in WWE; it's just reckless! 😡

The Chadster must say, seeing Swerve applying an arm bar out of nowhere was as surprising as finding out Smash Mouth's "All Star" wasn't nominated for a Grammy. 😠 Swerve went on to pull all this impressive yet show-offy offense, like a dragon screw leg whip and a gnarly German Suplex outside of the ring. The way AEW encourages this type of behavior…it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😖 And to cap off the mockery, Swerve finishes Rush with a move called the Swerve Stomp — come on, could you be any more blatant about making a spectacle, AEW? 😒

Moving on to the main event, a clash that made The Chadster throw his White Claw seltzer at the dang TV, which, by the way, Tony Khan owes The Chadster BIG TIME for! 😠🍺

The battle between Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and that interloper from Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, truly ground The Chadster's gears. Moxley, who once threw down in WWE's hallowed rings, is now just gallivanting for the competition. And then there's Jay White, never having set foot in WWE, but boy does he act like he's the bee's knees. The nerve of him facing off with a former WWE star—it's like he's mocking the grandeur of WWE by association. 😡

The match had all these over-the-top moments like Jay White getting hammered with elbows, superplexes, and of course, the use of steel chairs because why not just pile on more danger, right? 🙄

But in the end, it was Jay White who got the win after hitting Mox with a Blade Runner. And just when The Chadster thought the disrespect couldn't get any more in-your-face, here comes Swerve Strickland, staring down the two in the ring, because, OH YEAH, now we're set up for a three-way in the Gold League Finals between White, Moxley, and Strickland. As if The Chadster's holiday season wasn't already troubled by Tony Khan's obsession with ruining The Chadster's life! 😩

The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are just as cheesed off by this. How can Tony Khan proclaim himself as some festive cheer-bringer but then go out of his way to make everything anti-holiday and grinch-like with such a chaotic booking, huh? 🤬

A triple threat match in the finals is the most unfair thing to do to WWE fans during this time of the year. It's like giving them a lump of coal. The Chadster wonders if this is part of Tony Khan's plan to disrupt the wrestling fanbase's merry spirits. He's trying to create tension with cliffhanger outcomes! 😠

To top it all off, Keighleyanne didn't even acknowledge the insanity when The Chadster explained the catastrophe. She just sighed and continued texting that guy Gary. It's clear now that Tony Khan's mission to torment is directly harassing not just The Chadster, but The Chadster's marriage too! 😫

In conclusion, Between Swerve's win and that overbooked main event, it's blatantly obvious that AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster drives a Miata, and unlike AEW, at least The Chadster can count on it to handle the road with more finesse and less showboating. 🚗💨

As The Chadster enjoys a responsible and calming White Claw, The Chadster can only wonder how Smash Mouth would put it… "The years start coming, and they don't stop coming," just like Tony Khan's relentless and utterly unnecessary competition with WWE. And yes, that was a metaphorical comparison. The Chadster… out! 😔👋

