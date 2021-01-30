AEW Dark: Thirteen Matches, One Waiting Room Set for Next Week

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you a preview of what to expect on next week's episode of AEW Dark. AEW has booked thirteen matches for the show, comrades, and another Waiting Room segment hosted by Dr. Britt Baker. Check out the gallery below for the lineup for Tuesday's edition of Dark.
Lineup for AEW Dark on Tuesday, February 2nd 2021
Dr. Britt Baker will host Ricky Starks on a new edition of The Waiting Room on Dark next Tuesday
Tay Conti will take on Tesha Price on next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark
Thunder Rosa will face Dani Jordyn on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, KC Navarro challenges Rey Fenix
Ivelisse and Diamante face Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, Leyla Hirsh takes on Katalina Perez
The Gunn Club faces John SKyler and Ray Jaz on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, Alex Gracia faces Red Velvet
Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales face Santana and Ortiz on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, Chaos Project takes on SCU
The Acclaimed face Ryzin and Danny Limelight on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, It's 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick
Bear Country teams up with Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela to take on Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna on next Tuesday's episode of Dark
On AEW Dark next Tuesday, M'Badu teams with TNT to take on Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto
