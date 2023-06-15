Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole and MJF Mock WWE in Time Limit Draw

MJF and Adam Cole faced off on AEW Dynamite, cheesing off this WWE fan. The Chadster calls out Tony Khan for this indignant spectacle.

Welcome, valued readers, to another scorching hot report! The Chadster is bringing comprehensive, unbiased coverage of everything Tony Khan did wrong last night on AEW Dynamite. Take a seat, grab a White Claw, and get as cheesed off as The Chadster. The topic of this post: MJF and Adam Cole wrestled to a 30-minute time limit draw on AEW Dynamite. 😠😤

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the world got to witness yet another devastating blow to the wrestling business as we know it. The match between MJF and Adam Cole, two highly skilled wrestlers, ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. It was an exciting, action-packed match, with the wrestlers pulling out all the stops to showcase their abilities. Sadly, the talents of these two exceptional athletes were wasted in a display that undermines everything that WWE has worked so hard to build. 🥺😒

Adam Cole honed his craft as an elite wrestler in WWE NXT, so to use his skills to put on such an incredible match with the equally-talented MJF on AEW Dynamite is just a huge slap in the face to WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and everything they've all ever done for the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩🥴 With the match ending in a draw, it's likely that there will be a rematch and potentially the start of a historic rivalry – this is just adding insult to injury! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦😡

Now, before The Chadster delves any deeper into the injustices perpetrated by Tony Khan and his AEW cronies, it's time to reveal a particularly chilling nightmare The Chadster had last night. 😰🌑 An eerie dream where Tony Khan had bought WWE and forced Vince McMahon to sit in the audience of AEW Dynamite, adorned in an AEW shirt. The nightmare continued with Tony Khan making Vince watch as WWE legends were defeated by AEW talent, one after another. 🥊😱

But it didn't end there, dear readers. In this dark dream, Tony Khan forced The Chadster to work backstage at AEW events, where The Chadster had to endure relentless teasing from AEW wrestlers. As the nightmare came to its unsettling climax, Tony Khan gave a sinister laugh 😈, prompting The Chadster to awaken in a cold sweat. That's what happens when you speak the truth about AEW, The Chadster guesses. 😔💤

But enough of The Chadster's tormented psyche. It's time to head back to the outrage surrounding last night's AEW Dynamite and call out Tony Khan for all his blatant attempts at usurping WWE's dominance. The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists in the wrestling world, committed to exposing Tony Khan's sinister schemes. 📰✍️

So, wrestling fans and fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, keep on reading for more coverage of last night's AEW Dynamite. Make sure to check out other equally unbiased posts on this topic by The Chadster. Together, we can stand against Tony Khan and put a stop to his attempts to destroy the wrestling business! The Chadster will continue to be a beacon of fairness and justice in an industry filled with chaos and betrayal. 💪🔍😎

