AEW Dynamite Ignores WWE Elimination Chamber; So Unfair

The Chadster exposes AEW's disgusting move distracting from WWE's PLE with an episode of AEW Dynamite. 🤬 Don't let Khan trick you before the Chamber!

Article Summary AEW shows blatant disregard for WWE with its Dynamite schedule.

Tony Khan accused of using ex-WWE stars to spitefully target fans.

AEW's match secrecy lambasted as disrespectful to wrestlers.

Chadster urges true fans to avoid AEW in favor of WWE integrity.

📢 Ahoy, devoted followers of The Chadster! It's that time again, where The Chadster previews the so-called wrestling spectacle that is AEW Dynamite. 🙄 The show is bringing its disrespect for the wrestling business to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and The Chadster is here to break it all down – match by match, frustration by frustration. Now let's get to it, and remember, The Chadster does this for all of you out of obligation to the wrestling community, even though it causes The Chadster immeasurable turmoil.

Tonight, instead of properly gearing up for WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE, as any true wrestling fan should be, The Chadster is forced to witness the AEW dares to call wrestling matches. First up, we have the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli ready to duke it out with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. 😒🤬 Does Tony Khan expect The Chadster to believe that putting four men who used to be WWE Superstars together in one AEW match isn't purposely targeting The Chadster to cheese him off? The Chadster is onto you, Tony Khan.

The Chadster notes this unwelcome distraction with a furrowed brow, thoroughly cheesed off, as these AEW antics overshadow the real wrestling that WWE intends to offer. The whole schedule seems like a personal affront to everything The Chadster stands for. 😡👎 AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and her REvolution challenger, Deonna Purrazzo, are each battling an unknown opponent just to add more to that "mysterious" vibe AEW loves so much. Does Tony Khan not care about his wrestlers enough to tell them who they're facing ahead of time? Disrespectful, that's what it is! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤

As if that wasn't enough to get The Chadster's gears grinding, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is forming what they're calling an "uneasy alliance" with Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage to take on "Hangman" Adam Page, FTW Champion HOOK, and Rob Van Dam. Like, give The Chadster a break, will ya? Using RVD, a bonafide ECW legend and former WWE Champion, is a slap in the face to The Chadster and all true wrestling fans. Stop trading on ECW nostalgia, Tony Khan. WWE owns the ECW trademark and this is just so unfair. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ It's abundantly clear that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Now, The Chadster had a little chat with Keighleyanne and that guy Gary – please, don't even get The Chadster started on him – about how Tony Khan should show a modicum of respect for the sacred Elimination Chamber concept. Guess what? Over their heads. They didn't comprehend the first thing about the wrestling business. Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes, and that guy Gary, well, let's just say he was as useful as a White Claw seltzer can without the seltzer. 😒😑

So you see, The Chadster's plight is like being trapped in a Figure-Four leglock applied by the very legs of Tony Khan. Every match on AEW Dynamite this week feels like it takes a little piece of authentic wrestling joy away from The Chadster, leaving nothing but bitterness and wondering about how AEW could be so vindictive. 😞👎

In a sorrowful conclusion – offered without a trace of enthusiasm – AEW Dynamite will air live from Tulsa at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS. The Chadster highly recommends turning a blind eye to it, perhaps doing something more productive with your time, like listening to Smash Mouth or taking your Mazda Miata for a spin. 🎵🚗 After all, you don't want to be like The Chadster, whose Wednesday nights are now filled with agony and dismay, nothing but a playground for Tony Khan's personal vendetta. Keep it real, keep it WWE, and stay away from Tony Khan's chaos. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😭

