AEW Dynamite Once Again Beats WWE NXT in the Ratings

AEW Dynamite has once again walked away with a victory in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Dynamite took the 12th spot for the night in the top 150 cable shows, according to Showbuzz Daily's charts, while NXT came in at number 50. Both shows fell in the rankings for the night despite increasing in both overall viewership and in the 18-49 demo.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Up

AEW Dynamite drew 866,000 viewers this week, despite tough competition in the TV landscape. In addition to Major League Baseball and the usual Fox News programs that top the cable charts, wrestling also had to compete with the season premiere of South Park, advertised as a "Pandemic Special." Last week's episode of Dynamite drew 835,000 viewers. Dynamite also increased its 18-49 number to a .33 this week, up from .32.

WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership Also Up

NXT drew 732,000 viewers this week, up from last week. That's an increase over last week's show, which drew 696,000 viewers. They also increased in the 18-49 demo, up from .18 to .19

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster was so devastated when I heard that NXT lost again that I couldn't even write the ratings article yesterday and had to wait until this morning instead. It's just getting hard, ya know. Every week, I psyche myself up, telling myself, Chad, NXT is finally gonna win this week. Chad, we can do this. Chad, this is NXT's week. Chad, would you shut the hell up? I'm trying to text with Gary! No, wait, sorry, that last one is my wife, Keighleyanne, not me. But the point is that every week I end up disappointed. I don't even know what to think anymore. Maybe people really do like AEW Dynamite more than NXT?

Nah. They'll get 'em next week.