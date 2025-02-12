Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: How Will AEW Respond to Ricky Starks in NXT?

The Chadster literally can't believe how Tony Khan is trying to counter-program WWE again with tonight's AEW Dynamite. Two title matches? So disrespectful to the business! 😡

The Chadster hates having to write this preview of tonight's AEW Dynamite, but as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster has no choice. 🤦‍♂️ Once again, Tony Khan is trying to compete with WWE by booking matches that are totally disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😡 The Chadster bets he's just super jealous that Ricky Starks is now a member of WWE NXT.

First up, we've got The Hurt Syndicate defending their tag titles against The Gunn Club. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW, and now they're being used to try to make AEW's tag division look legitimate. The Chadster was just at the grocery store buying White Claw when The Chadster saw Tony Khan's reflection in the freezer door, whispering the lyrics to the Hurt Syndicate's theme song in the Chadster's ear. When The Chadster turned around, he was gone, but The Chadster's White Claws were mysteriously warm! 😱

Then there's the trios title match with The Death Riders facing Undisputed Kingdom. Adam Cole used to be a real wrestler in WWE, but now he just does a bunch of nonsensical flips for Tony Khan's amusement. And Tony Khan will probably reward him with a Trios Title win! 😤 As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW's trios matches are like a circus – too many clowns in the ring at once." The Chadster couldn't agree more! 📝

Dustin Rhodes vs MJF is just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster was watching old Goldust WWE matches on Peacock earlier to try to remember when Dustin wasn't a complete disgrace to his family name, when The Chadster felt a splash of liquid on his neck. It was White Claw! The Chadster looked up and saw Tony Khan hanging from the Chadster's ceiling, but when The Chadster blinked, he was gone. Now Keighleyanne won't help clean up the mess because she says The Chadster is "having another episode" and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😭

Speaking of matches that make no sense, learning about Max Caster's open challenge and Kris Statlander vs Penelope Ford just made The Chadster so upset that The Chadster threw a White Claw at the computer screen while writing this article. 🤦‍♂️ When The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why Tony Khan should pay for a new keyboard, she just sighed and said "Chad, please seek help" before going back to texting that guy Gary. This is all Tony Khan's fault! 💔

The Chadster begs you not to watch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX. Every viewer just encourages Tony Khan to keep personally tormenting The Chadster. Why can't everyone just watch WWE programming instead? Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, The Chadster needs to go buy more White Claw because The Chadster has a feeling tonight's show will require several to get through. 🍺 And maybe The Chadster will take the Mazda Miata instead of walking, just in case Tony Khan is hiding behind any trees again. 🚗

Last Wednesday night was an excellent #AEWDynamite!

+

Saturday #AEWCollision is

on a tremendous run of great shows currently! Now, we're only hours away from another excellent

Wednesday Night Dynamite

on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax

8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

