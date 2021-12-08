AEW Dynamite Preview: Kicking WWE When They're Down; So Unfair!

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means: Tony Khan has teamed up with Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by FORCING The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite, a show that goes against everything The Chadster stands for. Thanks a lot, Tony and Ray! Here's what to expect from tonight's episode of Dynamite.

First of all, the Young Bucks will wrestle Chucky T and Rocky Romero, part of a crossover between AEW and NJPW.

You know The Chadster's feelings on this. It's so unfair of AEW and NJPW to team up and bully WWE like this. AEW and NPW are definitely not being a star, but The Chadaster has learned to expect that kind of behavior from Tony Khan, who has zero respect for the wrestling business. Also on AEW Dynamite tonight, the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale returns TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @tntdrama! 12 men enter & the final 2 meet one-on-one next week at #WinterIsComing for the coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring currently held by 2x winner @The_MJF. pic.twitter.com/z8RQy9drB1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

MJF has held the Dynamite Diamond for two years now, and he'll face the winner of this battle royal on next week's special Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner will probably be CM Punk so that Tony Khan can cheat in the ratings and beat WWE next week. Auughh man! So unfair!

Speaking of unfair, Bryan Danielson, that traitor to WWE who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by signing with AEW, will take on The Dark Order's John Silver tonight. All of this is to promote the match between Danielson and Hangman Adam Page for Winter is Coming next week, which, in The Chadster's opinion, is overkill. Tony Khan should just be happy with being the number two wrestling promotion and stop trying to compete with WWE, but Tony Khan will never do the right thing because of his personal vendetta against The Chadster.

That's not all. The Acclaimed and 2.0 will team up to take on Jurassic Express and Varsity Blonds in an 8-man tag match.

AEW is basing these participants on the rankings, which were updated earlier today. The Chadster doesn't know why AEW is so obsessed with rankings. Wrestlers should just show up the night of a show and start feuds during the half-hour-long opening promo, like they've been doing it on Raw and Smackdown for years. The fact that Tony Khan tries to do it differently on AEW Dynamite each week just goes to show that Tony doesn't understand anything about sports entertainment.

And last but not least, AEW has also booked Riho vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Dynamite tonight.

This has gone too far, Tony Khan! The Chadster has had enough and it's time for The Chadster to STAND UP FOR WWE. That's why The Chadster is launching a class-action lawsuit against Tony Khan and AEW. Have you been rendered sexually impotent by Tony Khan's wrestling booking and AEW's ratings success too? Will your beautiful wife Keighleyanne never stop texting with that guy Gary, even though she swears nothing is going on between them, ever since AEW came on the air? Do you feel like AEW has ruined your life? If so, join The Chadster in making Tony Khan pay for what he's done.

