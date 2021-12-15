AEW Dynamite Preview of Tonight's Very Unfair Winter is Coming

AEW Dynamite is a special event tonight, the second annual Winter is Coming, and that's exactly the opposite of what The Chadster will be doing for the foreseeable future thanks to Tony Khan and the sexual impotence he has inflicted on the Chadster with his company. But though The Chadster may be unable to consummate his marriage, he remains a consummate professional and therefore will once again provide you with a preview of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, even though every time The Chadster does this, he dies a little inside.

First up, Wardlow will take on Matt Sydal in one-on-one action. There isn't really a big story behind this match, but it's also a matchup that The Chadster hasn't seen before, which personally The Chadster finds extremely disrespectful. If Tony Khan had his finger on the pulse of real wrestling fans he would know that they like to see the same matches they've seen lots of times before. Another fail by Tony Khan.

On the other hand, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida is the third time in recent memory AEW has put on this matchup, but that's because the feud has been building and there's a lot of story behind this, which The Chadster also feels is disrespectful. So there.

In another fresh matchup, MJF will defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he's held for two years, against rising star Dante Martin. It's really unfair of AEW to put this match on AEW Dynamite tonight because The Chadster is very conflicted about MJF. MJF works for AEW so obviously he has zero respect for the professional wrestling business, but at the same time, WWE is rumored to have a lot of interest in him, and The Chadster would never disagree with WWE. This is why The Chadster finds AEW's entire existence to be so unfair.

The Dynamite Diamond Final is TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing at 8 ET/5 PT LIVE on TNT! @The_MJF looks to three-peat, but @lucha_angel1 comes in with huge momentum after his betrayal of #TeamTaz in the battle royale. Who walks out with the coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring? pic.twitter.com/e2NDAl3jmI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In the most anticipated match of the night, Hangman Adam Page will defend his AEW Championship against Bryan Danielson. Danielson's betrayal of WWE, in which he literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back after Vince McMahon helped him achieve his boyhood dream, stands in stark contrast of today's news that Kevin Owens decided to remain loyal to WWE. Owens was still very disrespectful by taking a big pay raise to stay. If it was The Chadster, The Chadster would wrestle for free just to stand up for WWE against those bullies Tony Khan and AEW. But Owens doesn't have the same level of respect for wrestling that The Chadster does, and neither does Bryan Danielson, and neither does Hangman Adam Page.

Auughh man! AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming is so unfair! It airs at 8PM Eastern tonight on TNT. Please don't watch it. The Chadster is begging you!