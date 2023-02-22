AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Announcement and Wrestling Too There's a lot of exciting wrestling planned to accompany Tony Khan's important announcement on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster, who has never done anything wrong to Tony Khan whatsoever, continues this week with another episode of AEW Dynamite. As usual, Tony Khan has thought about exactly what would cheese The Chadster off the most and booked a show tailored to that goal. Why does Tony Khan hate The Chadster? It can only be because The Chadster, like Ariel Helwani, is an unbiased journalist who loves to share his objective opinion that WWE is the best in the world and no one can ever beat them. Well, The Chadster doesn't care if Tony Khan can't take that kind of real journalism. The Chadster and Ariel Helwani are going to keep producing it because we are men of standards, men of integrity, and most of all, men who are true fans of WWE.

That's why The Chadster doesn't mind telling you about what's happening on AEW Dynamite tonight, as long as you understand that it's going to be a terrible show that you should not watch at all. That's the kind of fair and balanced commentary on pro wrestling you can only find from objective reporters like The Chadster and Ariel Helwani. So, here's what's going on AEW Dynamite tonight and why it's going to be awful.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship is on the line as Orange Cassidy puts his title on the line against Wheeler Yuta. The challenger has been on a hot streak lately, so this is sure to be an exciting match, which is just so unfair to WWE. Next up, Jon Moxley faces off against Evil Uno. Jon Moxley has been on a roll lately, and his match against Evil Uno should be a hard-hitting affair, which is disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. The Acclaimed are also in action, taking on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in tag team action. This one should be a fun match that showcases the athleticism of these two teams, which cheeses The Chadster off so badly. In the women's division, Saraya takes on Skye Blue. This is sure to be an exciting match as both of these women are looking to make a statement in the women's division, adn that statement is: "we hate WWE and hope the Chadster dies." Thanks a lot, girls. Also on the show, a battle royal to determine a tag team title shot at AEW Revolution. The Lucha Brothers, Best Friends, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Aussie Open, Rush and Preston Vance, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, Top Flight, The Butcher and The Blade, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Tony Nese and Ari Daivari, andRush & Preston Vance are all competing, so this is sure to be a wild one that will cause The Chadster to chuck no less than three White Claw seltzers at the television. Finally, Tony Schiavone interviews Christian Cage. Christian Cage just recently made his AEW debut, so this will be the perfect chance to get to know the man behind the character. However, this a shot at Helwani since Tony Khan said Schiavone is as unbiased as Helwani and The Chadster are, even thought that's obvbiously not true because Tony Schiavione never talks about how good WWE is. On top of all that, Tony Khan has an important announcement that is sure to ruin The Chadster's day. Auughh man! So unfair!

We're live at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight, it's AEW's debut in Phoenix, we'll have a great live crowd for exciting wrestling action + I have an important announcement to make TONIGHT on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

As you can see, this card for AEW Dynamite is complete and utter garbage, and the only reason Tony Khan booked it is to get some kind of sick revenge on The Chadster and Ariel Helwani for our unbiased, hard-hitting journalism. Well, Tony Khan, you're not going to get away with it. The Chadster and Ariel Helwani are going to continue to produce the wrestling journalism that we do so well and in such similar styles, and no amount of tormenting The Chadster is going to stop it, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!