AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview – Andrade's In-Ring Debut, More

Following an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite airing from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW goes back on the road for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour kicks off next week with a live episode of AEW Dynamite emanating from Miami, dubbed Road Rager. That show will not, as previously teased, feature a coffin match between Darby Allin and this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast guest, Ethan Page, since Page, butthurt over an attack by Allin and Sting this week, called off the match until Allin can go one week without touching him. However, AEW Dynamite: Road Rager still boasts quite the card.
Check out the matches booked for next week in the gallery below, courtesy of Fite TV's Twitter, and look for Chad McMahon's review of last night's show later on today here on Bleeding Cool.
Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy will face The Bunny and The Blade in mixed tag team action at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager i n Miami.
Cody Rhodes will face his former friend and leader of the Nightmare Family Wolfpac, QT Marshall, in a Sout Beach Strap Match on AEW Dynamite next week.
Next week on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Andrade El Idolo will make his in-ring debut in a match against Matt Sydal, or "Matt Something" as Andrade called him on Dynamite this week.
The Inner Circle's Jake Hager and Proud and Powerful will take on The Pinnacle's Wardlow and FTR, with Konnan in the corner of the Inner Circle and Tully Blanchard in the corner of the Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager next week.
MJF defeated Sammy Guevara in the heartbreaking finish to the main event of Dynamite this week, and next week, he will deliver his stipulations to Chris Jericho for a final match between the two.
With the help of The Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian, Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston earned a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships on next week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager
