AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview – Andrade's In-Ring Debut, More

Following an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite airing from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW goes back on the road for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour kicks off next week with a live episode of AEW Dynamite emanating from Miami, dubbed Road Rager. That show will not, as previously teased, feature a coffin match between Darby Allin and this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast guest, Ethan Page, since Page, butthurt over an attack by Allin and Sting this week, called off the match until Allin can go one week without touching him. However, AEW Dynamite: Road Rager still boasts quite the card.

Check out the matches booked for next week in the gallery below, courtesy of Fite TV's Twitter, and look for Chad McMahon's review of last night's show later on today here on Bleeding Cool.