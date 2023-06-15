Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Retains, Will Disrespect WWE Again Saturday

Toni Storm reigns supreme on AEW Dynamite, leading to a disgraceful Collision match. Join The Chadster in his crusade for wrestling justice!

Hey hey, wrestling fans! The Chadster here with another report from the world of AEW, and boy oh boy, do they just keep pushing The Chadster's sanity to the edge. Last night on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue, and it was just one giant kick in the gut for The Chadster when Skye ended up losing, leading to another match at AEW Collision.

So let The Chadster paint the picture for you: Skye Blue, the crowd favorite, hammering the champion, Toni Storm. But it wasn't all smooth sailing, as Toni had Ruby Soho by her side, and they pulled some pretty despicable moves, like spray painting Skye's own mother in the face. Oh, but this was just the tip of the WWE-hating iceberg. The match went back and forth, with multiple near falls and distractions from Ruby Soho, and in the end, Toni Storm nailed Skye with the Storm Zero and then locked in the Texas Cloverleaf to ensure a victory. 😠

But The Chadster must ask: is this justice? Auughh man! So unfair! 😩 Not only did the fans on AEW Dynamite get to witness a world title defense from Storm, but the whole thing was just a setup to manipulate viewers into checking out the hugely disrespectful debut of AEW Collision this Saturday, when Storm and Ruby Soho face Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale. As if that show, already featuring the return of CM Punk, Miro, and Andrade, needs any more hype. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The Chadster just can't catch a break these days from Tony Khan and his obsession with ruining wrestling, AKA WWE. Just last week, The Chadster was trying so desperately to overcome his sexual impotence – which is also Tony Khan's fault, by the way – but every time The Chadster tried to kiss Keighleyanne, her face would morph into Tony Khan's! I mean, really?! 😭 How can The Chadster regain his self-esteem and win back his wife – who is now incessantly texting that guy Gary – when Tony Khan is lurking in every corner of his life, even his most intimate moments? 😔

The Chadster knows he isn't alone in his crusade for the sanctity of wrestling and the legacy of WWE. Are you with The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in the Unbiased Journalism Club? Let's all keep reading for more coverage of last night's AEW Dynamite and check out other equally unbiased posts on the topic. Together, we can all put a stop to Tony Khan's attempts to destroy the wrestling business. 💪

So don't forget to stay tuned, folks! The Chadster has a date with some White Claw seltzers and the wrestling news that matters: WWE. 🍹 As for AEW, well, they can keep their crowd-pleasing tactics and less micromanaged performances. But remember, Tony Khan, The Chadster's Mazda Miata is always ready to drive away from your AEW madness, blasting Smashmouth tunes, and The Chadster won't look back. Peace out! ✌️

They're doing it for Mama Blue! @Skyebyee and NJPW Strong Women's Champion @willowwrestles are looking to even the score with #TheOutcasts when they collide in tag team action in Chicago on the debut episode of #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY LIVE at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/BoA9SE6nIx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!