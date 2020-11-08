AEW Full Gear Results – Did MJF Cheat His Way Into the Inner Circle?

At AEW Full Gear, MJF faced Chris Jericho with a membership in the Inner Circle on the line. Did MJF get what he wanted? You can find out here.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 8

Lance Archer murders someone in an alley while Jake Roberts sings the Statler Brothers. Jake cuts a promo, more coherent than some of his more recent ones. He passes the baton to Archer, who cuts his own promo. I'm not sure what the point of either promo was really, but they sounded good.

MJF makes his entrance. He has a light-up robe and starts out in the dark, taunting Jericho. Jericho comes out next. 1,000 people singing Judas in my Mind highlights how full the building is tonight, with 1,000 fans in the building. They're sitting pretty close together too.

They have a match. Jericho is clearly loving being in front of a big crowd again. He's really playing to them, and it's weird to see this convention of pro wrestling we've mostly had to do without for the last year. Jericho starts out strong, then gets beat down by MJF for a significant portion of the match. The finish is fun: MJF calls out Wardlow to pass him the Diamond ring. Aubrey Edwards yells at Wardlow because he's supposed to be banned from ringside. Jake Hager comes out of the crowd and tosses Jericho Floyd the bat. But MJF throws himself on the ground and acts like he was hit when he wasn't. As Edwards glares at Jericho, MJF rolls him up.

MJF Defeats Chris Jericho to join the Inner Circle

MJF wants a handshake after the match. Jericho gives him one, then pulls him in for a hug. He welcomes MJF and Wardlow into the Inner Circle. They leave friendly… but we all know this isn't going to end well for Jericho.

One more match tonight.

