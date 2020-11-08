AEW Full Gear Results – Thunder Rosa Returns After Deeb vs. Kay

At AEW Full Gear, Serena Deeb faced Allysin Kay for the NWA Women's Championship. Afterward, Thunder Rosa made her return to challenge the winner to a match.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel. Joe Biden is the next president, and people are partying in the streets. You love to see it! And on top of that, AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Don't worry if you're out in the streets celebrating Donald Trump losing… I've got you covered! Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool along with, well, usually it's snarky analysis, but I have to admit I'm in a pretty good mood tonight, as are a lot of people. One guy, in particular, is not, but that's only adding to it.

Anyway, the first match up is Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay, so let's get to it!

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 1

So personally, I had five steaks and a bottle of champagne delivered to the house to celebrate the end of Trump with my family. Cooking them has overlapped a bit with the Buy-In, but what better way to watch AEW Full Gear than with a little bit of the bubbly? Anyway, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are hosting this pre-show, which is airing free in hopes of convincing people to buy the PPV. I think the buyrate may be a little slow tonight, given the circumstances.

The show consists mainly of the various video packages AEW has been playing all day to hype the show and pre-recorded promos, but also one match. In a fairly convoluted situation, Serena Deeb, who is signed to AEW, is defending the NWA Championship against NWA wrestler Allysin Kay. The first promo we see is MJF talking about how he's going to beat Chris Jericho and join the best faction in all of wrestling. He sounds like he wants to take over as leader, though. When Wardlow is asked how he'll fit in, MJF steps in and doesn't let Wardlow talk. So there's lots of friction going on here.

After that, Justin Roberts introduces Allysin Kay, who comes to the ring. She's a former NWA Women's champ, and this is her first match in AEW. Serena Deeb comes out next. She recently won the title from Thunder Rosa amidst speculation about where Thunder Rosa might sign next (but as it turns out, nowhere, yet).

Serena Deeb defeats Allysin Kay with the Serenity Lock to retain the NWA Women's Championship.

Also, of note, during the match, Excalibur said Allysin Kay is a free agent and parted ways with NWA. I checked, and apparently, she announced that on November 3rd. Nothing else was happening that day, so it's surprising I missed that news.

I'm of two minds on this match. On the one hand, it's a weird thing to showcase on the Buy-In. First of all, it doesn't necessarily represent the reset of the PPV in terms of it featuring great women's wrestling, which frankly isn't really featured all that much on AEW most of the time. It's also a match for another company's belt. On the other hand, it really was a good match and the sort of thing I'd love to see more of in AEW. Hopefully, AEW will sign Kay because they are in desperate need of veterans with her skill to bolster their women's division. Maybe if they keep signing acts like Kay and Deeb, they can have more than one women's match on a single show.

Which reminds me… where is Britt Baker lately? Did she and Adam Cole get the COVID from NXT's latest outbreak? Remind me to look into that later.

Thunder Rosa comes out after the match and gets in Serena Deeb's face. She wants a rematch for the title. Please, please, please let that rematch happen in AEW.

Eddie Kingston's crew is interviewed about his world championship match against Jon Moxley. Everyone says Eddie is gonna win it. Kingston says he isn't worried about Lance Archer either. After that, Jim Ross comes out to commentary, and the Buy-In ends. Full Gear begins now. Check back soon (or click below if you're reading this after the show).

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: AEW Full Gear 2020 Edition.

AEW Full Gear Results – Thunder Rosa Returns After Deeb vs. Kay

AEW Full Gear Results – Page and Omega Collide in (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results – (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results – (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results – (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results – (Coming Soon)

AEW Full Gear Results – (Coming Soon)