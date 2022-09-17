AEW Rampage Highlights; New Matches Set for Grand Slam

Next week, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Long Island for a second Grand Slam event. Following this week's episode of Rampage, several matches have been added to the Grand Slam card. First and foremost, Chris Jericho issued a challenge on Rampage to Claudio Castagnoli for Castagnoli's ROH Championship, and that match will take place on next week's Dynamite. Additionally, following Darby Allin's victory over Matt Hardy, Brody King challenged Sting and Darby Allin to a match against King and Buddy Matthews, which will air on Rampage next week. Also, Diamante will be Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship in a match that will air on next week's Rampage (and Cargill announced she's parted ways with Stokely Hathaway). And after Samoa Joe successfully defended the ROH TV Championship against Josh Woods on Rampage, he and Wardlow will team up against Woods and Tony Nese on Rampage next week. See highlights from Rampage below, which also saw Penelope Ford beat Willow Nightingale and Ethan Page squash Danhausen.

The card for Grand Slam now stands as follows. On Dynamite, Jon Moxley will face Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Toni Storm will put the Interim AEW Women's World Championship on the line in a four-way against Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena. Pac will defend the All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy. And as mentioned previously, Chris Jericho will challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship. Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern on TBS.

Then, on a special two-hour Grand Slam Rampage, Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Diamante, String and Darby Allin take on Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Samoa Joe and Wardlow team up to face Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Plus, rapper Action Bronson teams with Hook to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Ricky Starks faces Powerhouse Hobbs. Eddie Kingston takes on Sammy Guevara. Rey Fenix faces Jungle Boy. And unnamed competitors will fight for a shot at the AEW World Championship in a battle royale. Rampage airs at 10PM Eastern on Friday on TNT.

