AEW Rampage: Maybe Next Time, Send Snooki?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Zack Clayton failed to put up much of a fight against Hook on this week's episode of AEW Rampage. After his big talk last week, Clayton lasted less than a minute in the ring with the Handsome Devil, getting choked out with the Redrum immediately in the FTW Championship match. Perhaps it should have been Snooki going up against Hook instead. Yeah, she's probably got a bit of ring rust, but she did compete at WrestleMania.

It was a night of squashes overall on AEW Rampage, as Private Party also got their asses beat by Swerve in Our Glory in the AEW Tag Team Championship match. That match at least lasted a little bit longer, but it was still mostly a showcase for the champs as Private Party hardly got in any offense. It seems like it's been all downhill for Private Party after they beat the Young Bucks once in the inaugural AEW Tag Team Championship tournament way back in the early days of AEW, which is too bad. They're a good team.

Buddy Matthews also made short work of Serpentico on AEW Rampage, though he in turn was destroyed by Miro after the match as The Redeemer continues to resist the corruption of Malakai Black in the leadup to a likely match at All Out. Athena vs. Penelope Ford lasted a little bit longer than Hook and Matthews' matches, but we didn't get to see it since most of the match took place during a commercial break. Athena won the battle, but got beaten down by Jade Cargill and The Baddies after the match.

In the only competitive match of the night, The Best Friends defeated the Trustbusters to advance to the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Based on all the promotion the Trustbusters have been getting lately and the reaction to Sonny Kiss joining the team last week, it would have been cool for them to get the win, but the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy are one of AEW's longest-tenured trios, so it makes sense for them to advance in the tournament.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling